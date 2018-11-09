Early evening on the night of Halloween, nine teams took part in a four ball Texas scramble Night Golf event on the Greene King nine-hole course at Bury St Edmunds Golf Club.

Players wore various fancy-dress costumes, and trolleys were lit up with Halloween inspired lights.

Organised by ladies captain Hannah Clark, and past captain Lynne Wright, the flags and holes were decorated with LED lights, and the tees and fairways marked out with bright green glow lights.

Chris Boughton column (5292707)

The winning team was Sam Bridges, Russell Green, Josh Nichols and Josh Harpur with a net medal score of 26.1.

Winning team captain Bridges said: “The event has been good fun and really enjoyable and a great way of getting many different people from the club playing together.”

It was a successful night for Bridges and Green as they also took home prizes for their fancy dress costumes. Other fancy dress winners were Kathryn Colsell and Judith Atkinson.

On Saturday, Craig Nurse lit up the fairways at Bury GC with a spectacular golf round of gross 68 (nett 66) in Division 1 of the Mingay Trophy.

The gusting moderate breeze obviously did not impede Nurse’s stunning performance in this club qualifier and his roller-coaster round included 7 birdies, 3 bogeys and 8 pars.

Chris Boughton column (5292705)

With two 3 putts the round could have been even better. This big-hitting golfer enjoyed four consecutive birdies starting with the 8th hole, none of these is a par 5, and his handicap is now down to one.

Nurse has a reputation for scoring low having three times in previous qualifiers posted scores of gross 66 at the club.

The course record, held by Lawrence Dodd (65), was not under threat, however, as preferred lies were in operation.

Runner-up Ben Coleman also received a new handicap (2) after a round of 71-3=68, followed by Josh Nichols with 74-5=69.

Alex Storey finished 4th ocb.

David Mackie carded 82-13-69 to top Division 2 and Peter Mallinson was the clear winner in Division 3 with nett 67.

Thetford Golf Club

Have you ever seen an 11-ball on a golf course? That was the starting point for Sunday’s Pro Shop Shootout at Thetford Golf Club.

Chris Boughton column (5292703)

The 11 lowest-handicap golfers at the club who were available were invited to take part and they all teed off at the 1st hole.

The player with highest score dropped out.

If there was a tie there was a chip-off to decide who went through, and who dropped out. Play continued from the 1st to the 5th holes, and then back to the 1st.

One by one they were eliminated until there were just three left on the 4th tee – David Clarke, Matt Harben and Mike Horley.

Two drives on the penultimate hole were nicely on the fairway but Horley was blocked out a little down the right-hand side. A Seve-like shot from Horley left him 15 feet from the hole with the other two also on the green.

With Horley and Harben in for par, it looked as though another chip-off was looming, but Clarke missed his first short putt of the day for a bogey five.

Chris Boughton column (5292701)

On the final hole Horley and Harben both missed the green with their approach shots.

After leaving himself a tricky downhill six-footer, Horley calmly rolled it in for a par while Harben followed a delightful chip from the side of the green with a three-footer.

That meant the first shootout winner would be decided by a chip-off. As Harben was the lower handicapper he went first and hit a great chip to three feet, which left Horley under pressure.

He did have the benefit of watching Harben’s chip break to the left, which left him in good stead as he calmly chipped up to 18 inches to claim the title.

The Suffolk Golf Club

It was a delightful sunny, mild autumn day with only a light breeze for the Suffolk’s midweek qualifier (Medal) last Wednesday and consequently there was a big turnout.

Jim Chapman returned to form after a quiet spell and led the way with a nett 70 from his 12-handicap.

Chris Boughton column (5292697)

Runner-up Daniel Kaye took second spot with 81-10=71 followed by Russell Green and Peter Plumb who both carded nett 72.

After two rounds of the club’s Midweek Order of Merit league James Edgar has an early lead with 15 points. Kaye lies second with 13pts and Chapman is in third place on 10.

There were two Medal competitions at the Suffolk last weekend with impressive leading scores in both events.

Duane Towns returned a score of 8 shots better than his handicap (85-21=64) for top spot on Saturday with Chris Tate’s nett 68, from his 5-handicap, only good enough for 3rd place.

In-form Jim Chapman was the runner-up with 78-11=67.

Jez Thomas (78-12=66) beat his handicap by 6 shots to win on Sunday.

He was followed by four golfers on nett 70 (Pete Cocksedge, Danny Hawkins, Chris Tate and Billy Hawkins).