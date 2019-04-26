Chris Boughton's Golf Column: Masters Jacket champion revealed

Steve Moy is the Suffolk Golf Club’s Masters Jacket champion for 2019.

On the same weekend that Tiger Woods collected another green jacket at Augusta, Moy proudly wore the Suffolk’s blue version of the Jacket after scoring 40 Stableford points from his 20-handicap.

Simon Hodson was just one point back in second spot followed by club captain Pete Cocksedge who pipped Gary Last on count-back – both carded 37pts.

The first of the Suffolk’s Major Mayhem series of four Opens was also held on Master’s weekend with home club member James Laflin coming out on top.

Pete Cocksedge, Captain at the Suffolk, with Steve Moy, Masters Jacket winner - photo Adam Trett (9139720)

Darren Fordham was the runner-up, just losing out on count-back with both golfers returning 36 Stableford points. Further Open events will be held at the club on weekends to coincide with the other three golf Majors in 2019.

James Edgar took full advantage of the good course conditions and the fine spring weather to return a superb score of 42 Stableford points in the latest Midweek Qualifier at the Suffolk Golf Club last week.

With just one round remaining Edgar now lies 2nd in the Midweek Order of Merit league table with 56 points, just 2pts behind new leader Ivan Snelling who came 2nd on the day with 39pts from his 10-handicap.

Dave King carded 35pts for 2nd place and now shares 3rd place with John Dale in the league table.

Snelling, Edgar, Dale and King could all still finish up as Order of Merit champions with all to play for in the final match.

The quarterly Saturday Order of Merit league concluded last weekend with John Dale’s 2nd place finish, on the day, good enough for him to win the current series.

Dale scored 40 Stableford points to top the league with Brian Hay the runner-up.

The Saturday competition was won by Ian Mortlock (including 4 birdies) with 41pts.

The Sunday Order of Merit also concluded last weekend with Chris Tate finishing in second position in the final round, but it proved enough to give him the top spot overall.

Paul Dufosee was the winner on Sunday and finished runner-up in the league.

Brian Wiltorn and Gordon Markham are through to the regional third round of the Daily Mail Foursomes after winning their 2nd round match at Stowmarket 6&5.

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club

Terry Hamill (11hcp) navigated the front 9 of Bury’s Midweek Stableford in level par (gross) to help him on his way to a superb total of 43 points and first place in Division 1.

Three handicapper Ben Coleman also recorded level par on the front and included 5 birdies in his 40-point second place finish and David Snow was well ahead in Division 2, also with 40pts.

Another two scores of 40pts were returned in Division 1 of the Saturday Stableford with Adam Hooper-Greenhill coming out on top on count-back from Andrew Cunningham.

Thirty-seven points was enough for Steve Finch to top Division 2 and Derek Charlwood led the way in Division 3 with 39. Ninety-seven members took part on a well-presented course in the glorious spring sunshine.

Suffolk Ladies Golf Association

The Suffolk Ladies’ County amateur team competitions for 2019 got under way last week with the first matches in the Weston Trophy which consists of teams of five playing individual matchplay, off scratch, in a three-league format, which includes promotion and relegation.

Flempton and the Suffolk both play in Division 3 and met up in a keenly fought match at the Suffolk’s course last week.

Charlie Garrod gave the home club a good start beating Pippa Beak 2-up while 15-year-old Rio Everitt put in a stellar performance for the Suffolk beating Pauline Hawks by 8&6.

Flempton struck back with Sarah Brownie and Jenny Dortnell winning matches three and four but the Suffolk GC Ladies’ Captain, June Smart, sealed victory for the home team with a 6&5 win in the final match.

There was another local derby in Division 1 of the Weston where Bury beat Stowmarket 5-0.

Suffolk County Golf Union

The Suffolk County Golf Union amateur team events get under way this weekend starting with the first rounds of the Hambro and the Tolly Cobbold Cups on Sunday (April 28).

In the Hambro, Flempton face a local derby away at Stowmarket, Bury host Thorpeness and the Suffolk have a bye.

Bury were champions in 2016 and 2017.

The Hambro is for single figure handicap golfers and is competed for in teams of eight on a match-play knock-out basis over 36 holes.

Scoring is on a cumulative-holes basis (rather than matches) meaning every hole counts and all 36 holes must be completed in each individual match. The winner is calculated on the team with the most ‘holes’ on the day.

The initial rounds are either home or away and the semi-final and final are played on a neutral venue.

The Tolly Cobbold Cup is played to the same format as the Hambro but is for golfers with handicaps between 10 and 18.

The first round is also scheduled for April 28, and for this competition Flempton have a bye, the Suffolk host Ufford Park, Bury visit Rushmere and Stowmarket have home advantage against Rookery Park.