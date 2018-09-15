Alf Jackson hosted his Captain's Day at the Suffolk Golf Club last Sunday Picture: Chris Boughton (4155026)

Alf Jackson, who finishes a two-year stint as club captain in five weeks’ time, hosted his last Captain’s Day at The Suffolk on Sunday, with a Texas Scramble team competition.

The traditional shotgun start enables all players to begin at the same time, enhancing the sociable nature of the event.

The winning team (Chris Tate, June Smart, Steve Moy, Jacqui Thomas) started on the first hole by the clubhouse and picked up their first of six birdies on the second hole and finished with an impressive gross 66, nett 59.4.

Runners-up; Steve Woods, Dave Wilbraham, Brian Hay and Joan Plumb, birdied three of the par fives in their steady return of gross 68, nett 61, closely followed by Iain Stark, Darren Tate, Perry Garrod and Barbara Wells in third spot.

Jackson ends a successful two years as captain on October 21, when the new Captain’s Drive-in will be held (new Men’s Pete Cocksedge – Ladies’ June Smart).

A blustery wind made conditions tricky for last week’s midweek Stableford and the scores reflected this.

John Dale coped with the conditions better than most with a return of 39 points from his 20-handicap. Three players scored 35pts: Tony Hurst, Ivan Snelling & James Edgar (in count-back order).

The Tuesday night 9-hole Stableford ended last week with the winners decided by their best five combined scores out of the 22 weeks, starting back in early April.

Division One champion was Gordon Markham with 105 points followed by Billy Hawes with 103. Peter Thomas led Division Two with 110 points followed by competition organiser Brian Wilton with 104.

Jacqui Thomas was the leading Lady with 98pts closely followed by Joan Keil.

Pat Boult (L) presents Audrey Finch (R) with her Salver at Bury GC - Photo Sandra Stannard (4155030)

Thetford Golf Club

Owen Mills came out on top after a four-hole play-off to win the Neville Bishop Trophy to be crowned as Thetford’s club champion for 2018.

Mills, who is 23, works in the pro shop at Thetford and plays off a handicap of three. He had a first round 77 followed by a 76 in the afternoon for a nine-over-par total of 153. Jason Huggins, who plays off four, had the reverse scores with a 76 in the morning and a 77 after lunch.Huggins was doubly unfortunate when he was pipped for the Handicap Trophy on a count-back after 13-year-old Sam Devonport came in with 78-11=67 in the afternoon for a total of 145.

Two-handicapper Josh Chamberlain, disappointed with his first-round 83, hit form in the afternoon with a level par 72, the best score of the day, to finish third on 155.

Calling all left-handed golfers: Are you the East Region’s answer to Phil Mickelson?

Thetford GC Champion 2018 Owen Mills (R) with runner-up Jason Huggins - Photo Malcolm Grubb (4155032)

Thetford Golf Club is hosting a Left-Handers’ Championship on Sunday, October 28. This will be open to everybody who stands on the ‘wrong’ side of the ball.

Thetford member Nolan Guthrie is putting up a trophy and has sent out a challenge to all left-handers to try to win it.

The entry fee is £40, which includes coffee and bacon roll on arrival and a two-course carvery afterwards, plus 18 holes on the highly-rated Thetford course and the chance to win a prize.

More and more left-handers are playing the game including quite a few at the host club.

So, if you are one of them, why not join the party on the day when left-handers will be in the majority on the course?

Tee times are from 10.30am to 12pm and you can go to www.thetfordgolfclub.co.uk to enter online or download an entry form.

You can also call manager Malcolm Grubb on 01842 752169 and enter over the phone.

Suffolk County Golf Union

Stowmarket Golf Club battled hard but just lost out to Aldeburgh 3 down in the final of the Hambro Cup at Bury St Edmunds Golf Club on Sunday.

However, another West Suffolk based club, Haverhill, are the Tolly Cup champions for 2018 after beating Ipswich 11up, also on Sunday at Ufford Park.

Bury St Eds Golf Club

The final of the Pat Boult Salver was recently contested by Audrey Finch and Dawn Byrom at Bury Golf Club.

Bury GC Junior Champion 2018 Feorgia Parker with the Bone Trophy - Photo Sandra Stannard (4155028)

The Salver is a knock-out summer tournament for Bronze B category players. After a nervous start the ladies played some good golf, both taking the lead during the competition. But, after a well fought battle Finch succeeded in becoming the 2018 Pat Boult champion, who was on hand to present the Salver.

The club’s Junior Championship, The Bone Trophy, a 36-hole event, was won by Georgia Parker with a gross of 79+78=157. Georgia has also been invited to take part in the England selection weekend at Stoke-by-Nayland.

Flempton Golf Club

Flempton held their popular annual Mixed Open competition last week on a course set up in fine condition, despite early rain on the day.

First prize went to Paul & Karen Stanton, from Bourne Golf Club, with an impressive score of 46 points. James and Lizzie Laflin (The Suffolk and Stowmarket) were second on count-back from Richard Brown & Sally Bettison (King’s Lynn). Both pairs scored 43pts.