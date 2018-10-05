Flempton Golf Club men’s golfers held their annual fixture against Culford School Golf Academy, where the academy fielded a strong team but were without their two scratch golfers due to other commitments.

Flempton and the school have a long association and were playing for the Shield first competed for back in the late ‘60s.

A 5-1 win for the golf club did not reflect the closeness of the matches but made it two in a row for the club with honours even overall.

Culford Golf Academy Director Lawrence Dodd said he was pleased to get the new academic season off to a competitive start, welcoming the excellent relationship between the school and the club which he said flourished on the day.

Bury St Edmunds GC

After losing in the final of the club’s Scratch Knockout Cup for the past two years, Daniel Smailes is the 2018 champion after beating Max Adams 3 and 2 last Sunday.

It was all square through 9 holes before Smailes birdied the 11th to go one up, but Adams struck back with a birdie on the 12th.

Smailes had another birdie on the 13th and won the 14th with a par to go two up. They then both birdied the 15th hole.

Smailes said: “We went down the 16th where I missed the green for two then I chipped it to 3ft, but unfortunately Max couldn’t get it on the green from a tricky lie and conceded the match.”

Adams was the Scratch champion in 2017 and Trevor Titcombe in 2016. All three were key members of Bury’s recent victorious Stenson squad.

The Suffolk Golf Club

The Suffolk also held their Scratch Cup on Sunday which was included in the September Medal competition.

Simon Webb was the surprise winner with a gross score of 79. In a solid round Webb included birdies on the 5th and 15th holes to win by one shot over Chris Tate, Richard Tungate and Ivan Snelling.

In the Medal, Dave King continued his good form with a winning score of 86-18=68 beating Paul Dufosee (15hcp) on countback.

Dufosee had an amazing round starting the 1st hole and finishing the 18th with a pair of triple bogey 8s, but also scoring a hole-in-one on the 7th. He eagled the 14th and birdied the 15th in a spectacular round of golf.

Thetford Golf Club

Matt Harben & Robbie O’Brien battled through wet and windy conditions to win the Daily Mail Foursomes qualifier at Thetford.

And they will represent the club in next year’s national knock-out competition.

They birdied the fifth and sixth holes as they played the front nine in 40, and another birdie at the 17th saw them complete a round of 81-6.5=74.5. Runners-up, with 76.0, were Ian Farnham & Andrew Horsburgh, followed by Robert Bentley & Paul Garnham in third place with 78.5.

The September Seniors’ Stableford ended with a three-way tie at the top with 37pts. Geoff Clements (11hcp) finished ahead of Maurice Anderson (8hcp) and John Balster (15hcp) on countback. There were 55 entrants.

Ryder Cup

While Europe were completing a comprehensive win over the USA in the Ryder Cup in Paris last weekend, three local clubs were holding their own versions of the competition.

At The Suffolk, Steve Hall, of the Director of Golf’s team, faced Alf Jackson, of the Men’s Captain’s team, in a competition that included singles, Betterball and Greensomes.

The Romp in the Swamp was won by Hall’s team 6.5 to 5.5 for the second year running.

Bury St Edmunds got into the Ryder Cup spirit on Saturday with 25 teams of 4 enjoying a Stableford competition.

Men’s Captain Ray Coleman, who had the idea when he realised the Ryder Cup would fall in his captain’s year, said: “There was a real buzz around the club on Saturday morning which was fantastic to see. One hundred golfers turned out to play in the competition.

“A fantastic barbecue followed the golf and most members stayed around to enjoy the excitement of watching the Ryder Cup in the clubhouse.”.

It certainly was a good day for Coleman and his team, as they won with a resounding 99 points.

Golf-mad kids mimicked their Ryder Cup heroes as they embarked on a golfing treasure hunt challenge over the weekend.

To celebrate the biannual Europe-USA competition, junior golfers at Stonham Barns Golf Park participated in The Pirates Ryder Cup to locate four trophies around the Smugglers Bay’s Adventure Golf Course and win a selection of prizes.

Stonham Barns is the only centre one in the UK to offer visitors eight separate golfing attractions all in one place.

Tony Dobson, the venue’s owner, said: “The golfing world becomes completely preoccupied with the Ryder Cup when it is on.”