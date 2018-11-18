Chris Boughton's Golf Column: Downs hands over four-figure sum

The Suffolk Golf Club senior section’s outgoing captain, Mike Downs, presented a cheque on Monday, for £1,000, to representatives of the local branch of the National Search and Rescue Dogs Association (Mike Amps, Kevin Waterson & Phil Fox).

The money was raised by the seniors’ section during the past year at various club events.

Kevin Waterson recently received the Stars of Suffolk Search and Rescue Team of the Year award having founded most of the search and rescue groups in the eastern region.

Mike Downs, Chris Boughton Golf Column (5440964)

The early heavy rain last Wednesday stopped just before the golfers teed off for the midweek qualifier, at The Suffolk, but sadly the wind just got stronger.

Conditions for this Stableford competition were therefore far from ideal with the scoring suffering as a result.

Mick Davey’s low-ball flight, however, was well suited to the windy weather and he romped home with 38 points and a five-point lead over John Dale in second place who continued his recent good form. Ron Hazell came 3rd with 32.

After three rounds of the Midweek Order of Merit league James Edgar leads the way with 15pts followed by Dave King, Mick Davey and Daniel Kaye all on 13.

June Smart, the new ladies’ captain, needed just 30pts to win their Stableford, held on the same day, with Karen Absolon second and Tish Mortlock third.

Conditions were also difficult for the seniors’ medal and nett 78 from John Plant was good enough for top spot. David Frost came second with nett 79 followed by Brian Clarke in third with 80.

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club

Dan Smailes made a flying start to his round in Bury’s midweek Stableford qualifier with birdies on the first three holes.

A run of four pars followed, then another birdie on the 8th plus a bogey on the 9th gave him a front 9 score of 33 (3 under gross). A 37 on the back nine resulted in a very impressive return of gross 70 which equated to 39 Stableford points with his one handicap.

Smailes enjoyed his return to form despite having to settle for third place in Division One, as 1- handicapper Stephen Beahan took top spot with a score of 41 points.

Jeremy Paxton matched Smailes’ score of 39pts but took 2nd place, in the division, on countback. Michael Williams carded a superb 43 points to win Division Two.

Thetford Golf Club

Thetford’s Festive Open is a traditional starter to the Christmas period and once again there was a big entry from 34 clubs from as far afield as Derbyshire and Northampton.

John Moore (Clacton) and Freddie Holmes (Hainault Forest), playing off five and two respectively, picked up the best presents at the end of the day. They came in with 41pts and pipped Rob Westgate and Tim Bevan (Bedford & County) on countback.

Third place went to Nathan Holt and Martin Humphries (Peterborough Milton) with 40pts, beating Tony Noakes and Bill Sawings (Maylands) on countback.

There was also a prize for the home club’s players. David Sutton and David Rathbone (Brookmans Park) led the way with 43pts, beating Graham Kemp and Tony Orsi (42).

Sixty-eight golfers took part in the November Medal at Thetford with nett 68 winning both divisions. Peter Croker, playing off nine, scored 77 to win Division One while Nolan Guthrie returned 86-18-68 to lead Division Two.

Richard Alger had his first ever hole-in-one – this at the first using a 4 iron on the 195-yard hole.

Flempton Golf Club

Ideal weather and superb greens greeted golfers for the recent charity event at Flempton.

The main sponsors of the day, Martin & Co, contributed £1,000 worth of prizes while local businesses Jubilee Finance, St Edmunds Wealth Management, NS2, TNS and Larksbridge also supported the event.

Team Stallion (Rich Kent, Charlie Sadler, Jes Charles and Lee Marshall) were the clear winners of the Stableford competition with 93 points.

Pro Paul Kent, who organised the event said: “Former England rugby star Andy Gomersall helped with the auction and added great value and fun with stories from his international matches helping to raise further funds.”

Martin & Co Managing Director, John Rushman said: “We had a great day out on the fairways and I would like to say a big thank you to Flempton Golf Club for letting us play free of charge, and all those who took part.”

Abby Mayes, St Nicholas Hospice Care, Corporate Fundraising Manager, added: “Thank you to all the golfers that took part in the day and raised £2,577. The money will help fund the range of services that the charity provides to those with long-term and life-threatening illnesses”.

New captain Nicki McMahon, the club’s first female captain, recently officiated as a referee at the England Men’s County finals at Aldeburgh Golf Club.