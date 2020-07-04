From mid-March to early June there were no golf competitions held at any of our local clubs due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

However, Thetford and The Suffolk both recommenced holding matches in June and the matches have proved to be extremely popular after a break of nearly three months.

The latest competition at Thetford attracted more than 80 entries and mid-week competition entries at The Suffolk are twice the pre Covid-19 number.

James Laflin (37452013)

Bury and Stowmarket competitions get under way in early July and I feel sure their attendances will be equally impressive.

The Suffolk Golf Club

It was a returning member at The Suffolk who registered an impressive win in the first mid-week competition on June 3.

Lee Reynolds overpowered the course with a winning 41 Stableford points, with Ron Hazell the runner-up with 38. Four handicapper Len Hopkinson took third spot with 37.

Len Hopkinson (37452001)

Hopkinson was also runner-up in the first Saturday Medal in June with a score of 74-4=70.

Chris Tate returned the exact same score but took first place on countback.

The following day Hopkinson struck again taking third place 72-4=68, he was then runner-up the following Wednesday and finished third the week after.

He finally won a competition last Wednesday coming out on top in the midweek Medal with nett 68.Next time out he will play off 3.

Chris Tate (37452025)

Men’s captain Gordon Markham won the Sunday Medal on June 7 with a nett 66 beating Steve Cable on countback.

That was the start of an impressive run of competition results for Cable, who was runner-up again in the June 17 midweek and in first place on Sunday, June 21 Consequently, his handicap has dropped by three shots.

Other winners during June at the club were James Sturgeon, James Laflin and David Wilbraham.

A special mention for Andrew Hay who was a successful junior member at the Suffolk 20 years ago, who has also just returned to the club and finished runner-up with 40 points in the Saturday competition on 20th June.

It is heartening to see so many new names and returning old faces on the results sheets for June.

Talking of friendly old faces, octogenarian club president Peter Plumb was third behind Hay with 38 points! The winner on the day was David Wilbraham with 41 Stableford points.

The Suffolk GC’s Ladies also returned to the fairways with two competitions in June. Both were won by June Stocker.

Ladies’ captain Tish Mortlock was runner-up Saturday, June 20 and Sally Chaplin came second on Wednesday, June 24.

Thetford Golf Club

There was another bumper entry for Thetford’s Sidgwick Cup on Sunday with Paul Waters finishing at the top of a field of 82.

Paul - known to all as ‘Muddy’ - finished par, birdie, par for a round of 79-10=69 to beat four others by one stroke. New member Andy Cunningham won the countback for second place after 72-2=70 with a strong finish that included four consecutive birdies from the 14th.

Ian Ramsay dropped shots at the first two holes and then reeled off 16 pars for 74-4=70 and Matt West birdied three of the par-5s as he returned 75-5=70.

Unfortunately, he had a bogey six at the final par 5, the 17th. Shaun Burton’s 86-16=70 completed the top five players.

The top eight gross scores earned a place in the Cowan & Oliver Trophy, a scratch matchplay knock-out.

The quarter-final draw is as follows: Andy Cunningham v Ian Ramsay, Matt West v Rob Taylor, David Clarke v Paul Waters and Dean Scott v Matt Wabe.

PGAlife365

Locally-based PGA golf professionals Simon Byford and Adam Trett host a channel on YouTube, PGAlife365, on which they broadcast weekly covering a range of local teaching initiatives and worldwide tournaments.

The content includes updates on their personal projects (Simon – Project Left and Adam - Project Win), reviews of imminent international golf tournaments, free golfing tips and new product reviews.

This week their attention is on the PGA Tour “Rocket Management Classic” in Detroit where the favourite is recent Tour winner Webb Simpson.

Simon has picked the highly controversial Bryson Dechambeau to win and Adam has gone for fiery English golf star Tyrell Hatton.

The Preview Show is broadcast live every Wednesday at 8pm on YouTube.

PGAlife365365 can also be found on the popular social media channels where they are highly active and have an ever-expanding following. Hopefully, PGAlife365 will be a regular feature in this round-up.

Read more Golf