Terry Hall and Chris Tate dominated the competition arena at the Suffolk Golf Club last week.

Tate finished in top place in both the Saturday and Sunday Order of Merit Leagues after completion of the latest 13-week series of matches and Hall was the winner of the midweek and Saturday Stableford qualifiers plus finishing third on Sunday.

Starting with the midweek competition, on a bitterly cold Wednesday, Hall (42pts) led the field by five points ahead of runner-up Mark Rothon who just shaded Ron Hazell on countback.

The Suffolk Golf Club - Terry Hall - photo Chris Boughton (6752805)

Hazell’s third place finish, however, secured the runner-up spot for him in the midweek order of Merit with 59 points with James Edgar (77pts) the champion after leading the series from start to finish.

Hall won again on Saturday, on another bitterly cold morning, this time carding 37 points in the first of the two weekend Stableford competitions. Paul Hawkins was in second spot and Duane Towns came third.

On Sunday, Hawkins struck again to lead the field with 38 points followed by Tate on 35. Hall completed his successful week with a third place.

In the past five weeks Hall’s handicap has been cut by five shots. However, five handicapper Tate was the latest weekend Order of Merit champion for both Saturday and Sunday.

Paul Dufosee was the runner-up in the Saturday league series and Hall finished in second spot in the Sunday league table.

The Ladies’ Captain at the Suffolk GC, June Smart, is also in fine form winning both the Wednesday and Saturday Stableford competitions last week.

The Suffolk Golf Club - June Smart - photo Chris Boughton (6752801)

Smart also leads both midweek and weekend Ladies’ Order of Merit leagues followed by Joan Plumb who is in second spot also in both leagues.

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club

The Ladies’ section at Bury St Edmunds Golf Club also held a Stableford competition last weekend.

On a bitterly cold Saturday morning 9-handicapper Mariette Robbertse took top spot with 36 points with Sarah Pool in second place and Clare Charlwood third.

The men at Bury produced another crop of high scoring leading golfers in their latest Stableford competition on Saturday. Jack Deal carded 41 points to win Division One and Bob Bonney returned the same score at the top of Division Two as did Martin Main in Division Three.

There were also 40-point scores for Mel Leaman and Darran Gillett in Division Two. Despite the bitterly cold wind 71 golfers took part.

Thetford Golf Club

Glenn Beardsall and Graham Sloan are clearly Fourball Betterball specialists – for the second time they won the Winter League round at Thetford with a cracking score of 43pts.

However, they are not so proficient when it comes to Foursomes, which accounts for the other half of the overall competition. In their two rounds so far, they have scored just 15 and 29pts! They have two more chances to improve on their scores in the remaining rounds of the Winter League, with the best two scores in each format counting.

In Sunday’s fourth round, Beardsall & Sloan returned a back nine of level par for 23pts, to beat Robert Bentley & Paul Garnham on countback. Bentley’s birdie at the 18th gave that pairing 21pts on the back nine – but not quite enough. In the overall table previous leaders Steve Burridge & Michael Smith came in with 39pts as their advantage was cut to a single point by Ross Sanford & Rob Taylor, who had 41.

It is very tight at the top with just three points separating the top four pairs. Round five, which is a Foursomes competition, is on Sunday, January 27.

Suffolk Winter Alliance

On a very frosty but sunny day, with temperatures around freezing and with no wind, 48 players including two Professionals, enjoyed playing at Flempton but had a hard time with the frozen, almost solid greens.

The Professional Prize was won by Sam Forgan of Stowmarket with a one under par 69.

Tim Daniels and David Roope (Haverhill) led the way in the Fourball Betterball Stableford competition with 44 points.

The next meeting is a Fourball Betterball competition, at Southwold, on Sunday, February 3.