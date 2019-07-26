Chris Boughton's Golf Column: Coleman drops to scratch handicap in style

Bury St Edmund GC’s Club Champion, Ben Coleman, took his handicap down to scratch in dramatic style on Sunday scoring a superb 43 Stableford points (6 under gross) to win the club’s latest qualifier.

His stunning score included seven birdies with only one coming on a par 5! He was only one shot from equalling the course record. Daniel Bright was runner up with 39pts. Coleman is clearly on fire right now also winning the Friday Medal 71-1=70.

Bury GC Ladies Weston team faced a tough away match at Ipswich on a pleasant summer’s day.

Stowmarket Captains at their Charity Day - Ian Hay, Joan Hunter & Martin Anderson - photo Martin Anderson (14245531)

Alice Barlow played some exceptional golf with plenty of birdies and even so was two down stood on the 17th tee. However, her opponent, Abbie Symonds, was in trouble down the 17th, and by missing a short putt on the 18th failed to close out the match.

At the first extra hole Alice hit a wayward drive and her recovery shot unfortunately found a bunker, so with a steady par Abbie won that game.

Georgia Parker came up against an in-form Sharon Luckman and that match finished on the 15th hole. Bev Allen and Lynne Wright put up a good fight in their respective matches, but both matches finished on the 16th hole.

Bury’s only win of the day went to Mariette Robbertse by 4&3 against Helen Bray.

So overall a strong Ipswich team, where home advantage always helps, won 4-1. The next match is at home to Rookery Park.

Bury ladies lost their Jubilee Shield quarter-final match at Newton Green.

Stowmarket will now face a tough semi-final at Newton Green on Friday, August 2.

Stowmarket Golf Club

The weather was kind for this year’s Captains’ Charity Day at Stowmarket Golf Club where Martin Anderson (Club Captain) Joan Hunter (Ladies Captain) and Ian Hay (Senior Captain) joined forces to promote their chosen charity for this year – My Wish Forget-me-Not Dementia Appeal, Supporting West Suffolk Hospital.

Sue and Sally, from My Wish, attended the day to help promote the charity.

There was a shotgun start at 1pm with on-course catering snacks supplied by the Stowmarket Ladies section, and drinks were donated by Greene King.

The competition was a 4-ball, best three scores off 75% handicap and the winners with 117 points were John Jameson, Mark Jones, Matt Rawlings & James O’Doherty.

Approximately 100 people sat down for dinner after the golf followed by the prize giving, raffle and an auction.

Club Captain Martin Anderson said: “There was a great atmosphere within the golf club and a brilliant day was had by all.”

On the day, including sponsors money, approximately £5,500 was raised for the charity.

Stowmarket Golf Club hosted the 2019 Veterans’ Inter-Club Trophy Competition, sponsored by Greene King, last week.

Nine clubs from Suffolk and Essex took part: Clacton, Colchester, Felixstowe, Gosfield Lake, Hintlesham, Ipswich, Rushmere, Stoke-by-Nayland and Stowmarket.

At the end of a closely fought competition with the best 9 of the 10 players scores to count, Stoke-by-Nayland and Stowmarket were drawn on 286 points. Therefore the 10th team member’s score was included giving Stoke-by Nayland 313 points for first place and leaving Stow as runners-up with 304.

Felixstowe came 3rd. Best Individual scores were: 1st Michael Farrow Stowmarket 39pts, 2nd Roger Tarrant Rushmere 38pts ocb, 3rd Dave Pepper Felixstowe 38pts.

Stowmarket Ladies continued their fine run with yet another county win. Fresh off the back of Liz Laflin and Fiona Ferrie winning the Coronation foursomes at Halesworth, Linda Gilham and Pam Willshire played at their best to score 50 points to win the equally prestigious Centenary Foursomes Trophy at Diss.

Joan Hunter, the Ladies’ Captain said: “This is a fantastic achievement for our ladies to bag both the Coronation and Centenary foursomes this year. Stowmarket has only won the Centenary trophy twice before, once in 1994 with Edna Meggs and Sandra Rankin and then in 2003 when Jane Wincer was partnered by Felixstowe’s Wendy White. I am so proud of our ladies’ achievements.”

Thetford Golf Club

Richard Goodenough’s President’s Day at Thetford Golf Club on Sunday was blessed with good weather and a full field of players for a shotgun start.

There were two competitions, a men’s better-ball Stableford and a Mixed Greensomes. Matt Harben & Gareth Mills combined for 43pts to win the men’s event on countback from Steve Burridge & Mick Bale.

Paul Parsons & James Tebbit and Graham Sloan & Glenn came 2nd and 3rd with 42.

The mixed winners were Colin Seakins & Jane Herrington with 44pts. They finished two points ahead of Barry Tredgett & Jenny Rowe, who took second place ahead of Martin Engwell & Lorelle Turner on count-back.

The Suffolk Golf Club

On Wednesday in the Midweek competition Mark Rothon returned to form with 40 Stableford points while runner-up James Edgar’s second place takes him to the top of the Midweek Order of Merit.

Steve Moye continued his recent hot streak with 42pts and first place in Saturday’s Stableford and Terry Hall posted 41pts in second place beating Simon Hodson on count-back.

There was also a 42-point win for Angie Lewis in the Ladies’ Midweeker, with June Smart next best on 39. Joan Plumb heads the table on 69pts with Smart on 60.