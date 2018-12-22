The ladies of Bury St Edmunds Golf Club were full of festive cheer at their annual Christmas 10 Hole competition. Sixty-eight took part in the Stableford waltz team competition which was won by Josie Aves, Viv Whittaker and Gill McKnight with 43 points.

The winning team just pipped Lynne Wright’s team (Dianne Hasler, Anne- Marie Regnery) on countback even with Lynne scoring an eagle on the Par 4 fifth hole.

New ladies’ captain Chris Tilbrook also set the ladies a fun challenge of composing a festive limerick whilst playing.

Bury GC Christmas Waltz team runners-up Diane Hasler, Lynne Wright, Anne-Marie Regnery and new Lady Captain Chris Tilbrook - photo Sandra Stannard (6155028)

Tilbrook said: “All the ladies really got into the Christmas spirit of the day with some brilliant witty limericks. It was my first ladies’ competition as lady captain and I was delighted with the support of so many ladies on the day.”

Just six hardy souls braved the weather in the ladies’ Saturday Stableford when Alison Whittaker need just 33 points to secure first place. Clare Charlwood was second.

The ladies’ Thursday Stableford was won by Amanda Watson with 36 points followed by Sue Russell with 34.

The Suffolk Golf Club

Ron Hazell and James Edgar continued their impressive early winter form in the latest midweek competition, taking first and second places respectively in the Stableford last week.

Despite failing to score any points on the first hole, Hazell went on to recover well and carded 37pts for his round to win by a comfortable 5pts over runner-up Edgar. Ivan Snelling came third.

Midweek Order of Merit leader at the Suffolk James Edgar - photo Chris Boughton (6155036)

Edgar increased his lead in the Midweek Order of Merit table following his second place and now has 53 points, an 18-point lead over Jim Chapman. Hazell lies third with 34 points.

The weather was atrocious for the Saturday Stableford at the Suffolk for the second week running, but the leading scores were surprisingly reasonable under the circumstances.

Paul Hawkins carded 35 points for top spot followed by in-form Ron Hazell and Terry Hall, who both returned 34.

Chris Tate’s 32 points in 4th place was good enough to keep him in first place in the Saturday Order of Merit table.

Ivan Snelling’s fifth-place finish on the day also secured his position of runner-up in the league.

The weather was much improved for the club’s Sunday Stableford and Paul Dufusee took best advantage to put together a round of 38 points for top spot. Tate completed an impressive weekend with second place which leaves him in top spot in the Sunday Order of Merit as well as the Saturday table.

Midweeek Stableford winner at the Suffolk Ron Hazell - photo Chris Boughton (6155032)

In the club’s seniors’ Stableford competition on Thursday, Richard Gove followed up his third place the previous week with first place this time.

His 36 points from a handicap of 13 was three points ahead of Christopher Stephen and Bob Gos,s who both carded 33 points.

Thetford Golf Club

There are new leaders to the Winter League at Thetford Golf Club. In round three, of the six-round competition on Sunday, Steve Burridge & Mike Smith came in with 38 points in the Foursomes event to hit the top of the overall standings with 105pts.

They are three points clear of the field, but six pairs are within five points.

Ian Farnham & Andrew Horsburgh, who led after two rounds, could only manage 26pts for a total of 102, the same as Ross Sanford & Rob Taylor (who had 30pts) and Kevin Cooke & Paul Pearce (who also had 30).

Richard Alger & Paul Hensby have 101pts after 31 on Sunday, and two pairs are on 100 – David Sutton & Ryan Woods after 26pts and Dean and Gary Scott after 31.

Thertford Golf Club's John Baldwin recorded the first hole-in-one of his 40-year golfing career at the third (6155935)

Runners-up in Sunday’s round were Robert Bentley & Paul Garnham with 35, two more than Matt Wabe & Matt West.

The fourth round is on January 13, and at the end of the competition the two best scores in both formats – foursomes and 4BBB – will decide the overall winners.

The Thetford seniors’ team retained the Jack Lund Trophy with victory over the ladies’ team in the annual challenge match on Monday.

The men’s total for the six best Greensomes scores was 191 against 166 for the ladies, but new ladies’ captain Mary Neal had some consolation when she partnered her vice-captain Sue Pitcher to victory in the top match against her husband, Jim Neal, and John Drinkhill.

Jim is the seniors’ vice-captain and John is the immediate past seniors’ captain.

Chris White was awarded life membership of Thetford Golf Club at the AGM on Thursday. He was retiring after four years as treasurer having also served as chairman and acting secretary in seven years on the committee. Paul Garnham is taking over.

There was a presentation to Anne McHarg following her three years as president, with Richard Goodenough elected to succeed her.

Others elected: Club captain Mike Horley; vice-captain Rob Mill; president Richard Goodenough; ladies’ captain Mary Neal.