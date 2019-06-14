Chris Boughton's Golf Column: Captains’ Day teams defy conditions

It was a shotgun start at The Suffolk GC Captains’ Charity Day early last Friday morning, and with winds gusting around 20mph, golfing conditions were not ideal.

Fortunately, the forecast heavy rain held off until just after the competition finished at lunchtime and there were some good leading scores.

The clubhouse was packed with eager golfers before the off, and again for the raffle and auction that followed the golf.

Ashley, Pete & Angie Lewis with Daniel Kaye - runners-up at The Suffolk GC Charity Day Picture: Chris Boughton (12291404)

This year’s club captains, June Smart and Pete Cocksedge, were delighted with the amount of money raised – £3,765 – for the MY WISH charity- Every Heart Matters Campaign at West Suffolk Hospital.

After the auction the captains thanked teams, their guests, the hotel and golf staff and sponsors (Bury Free Press, Daikin & MG Brandon) for their generosity and support.

They added: “It was good to hear visitors and members comment so positively on the condition of the golf course; so a big thank you to the greenkeepers too.”

The Charity Day golf competition format was Four Ball, best two scores and club president Peter Plumb led his team (Joan Plumb, Karoline Chan, James Laflin) to a clear victory with a score of 101pts.

Plumb said: “It was a team effort highlighted by a 10-yard chip-in for eagle on the par five 4th hole by James Laflin.”

Daniel Kaye combined with the Lewis clan (Angie, Pete and Ashley) to take second place with 97.

Peter Plumb also hosted his annual President’s Trophy on Sunday, now in its 15th year at The Suffolk.

The winner, with an impressive score of 41 points, was Ashley Lewis who had a very successful weekend of golf as he was also a member of the winning team at the Charity Day competition on Friday. See results page on 118 for more details.

Brian Wiltorn has been the course marshall at The Suffolk GC for the past 15 years, and probably knows the course better than any other club member. He certainly put that knowledge to good use in the latest Midweek Stableford.

His winning points total was 45, with runner-up Ron Hazell a distant second on 36. Wiltorn received a hefty three-shot handicap cut.

He now lies third in the Midweek Order of Merit league on 29pts, just two behind early joint leaders Jim Chapman and Peter Plumb.

Stowmarket Golf Club

Stowmarket’s Stearn team travelled to Ufford Park to play Ipswich in the preliminary round of this 36-hole Foursomes Matchplay County competition for handicaps 12 to 20.

The Stow team – Kim Davis/Linda Gilham, Wendy Wilderspin/Joanne Finter, Carolyn Heywood/Bev Waspe, supported by their caddies – played very well to secure a 2-1 win against a tough Ipswich side and a place in the next round at Royal Worlington on Monday, July 1.

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club

Ben Aves included four birdies in his winning score of 71-3=68 in the latest Midweek competition at Bury. His back nine score of two-under gross was particularly impressive.

Cameron Macdonald beat John Cauldwell on count-back for second place with both carding nett 71.

Thetford Golf Club

Martin Lash won the Sidgwick Cup, one of Thetford Golf Club’s major competitions, with a round of 85-16=69 on Sunday beating James Killa (82-13=69) on count-back.

Four players were within a stroke of the winner - Alan Hodgkinson (18hcp), John Barton (14hcp), Matt Harben (5hcp) and Andrew Horsburgh (6hcp), all finishing on nett 70.

The competition is a qualifier for the Cowan & Oliver Scratch Matchplay, with the eight best gross scores going into the knock-out.

The first-round draw for that competition is: Matt Harben v Andrew Beard, Andrew Horsburgh v David Hudson, Josh Chamberlain v Matt Wabe and Matt West v Dean Scott (the holder).

GolfSixes

Stowmarket GC juniors played the second match in the Ipswich league of the Golf Foundation GolfSixes at Stonham Barns and put in a fine performance.

The team (Callum Maskell, Rebekah Meekings, Ruben Hearn, Ella Marrham, Theo Bloomfield & Ben Rudland) totalled 44 points to finish fourth on the day. The home Club, Stonham, finished in joint second place.

The next Ipswich Division league match is at Felixstowe on Sunday.

In the West Suffolk League, Bury St Edmunds Golf Club won again to make it two top places out of two matches.

Played at Newton Green, the home club finished second and The Suffolk came third.

The next match is at Bury St Edmunds and is due to take place on Sunday.