Ray Coleman & Hannah Clarke hosted their Captains’ Day at Bury St Edmunds Golf Club last Friday to raise funds for the new Cardiac unit at the West Suffolk General Hospital via the local charity My Wish Every Heart Matters.

Bury Charity Day winning team Steve Finch, Mike Darling, Martin Richmond & Sean Frost-Palmer with Ladies' Captain Hannah Clarke - photo Sandra Stannard (4453877)

As always, the accompanying golf competition (25 teams of four), a shotgun start, was full long before the day and was followed by an auction of mostly sports items and golf rounds on Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex courses.

Invision UK also donated a high definition TV to the club for the auction.

Despite less than ideal golfing weather, Hannah and Ray were very pleased with the day, the most important of their year as captains at the club and thanked all those who took part in the golf and auction and the staff and volunteers who assisted in making it such a successful event.

The winning team was Steve Finch, Mike Darling, Martin Richmond & Sean Frost Palmer. Runners-up were Gary Ward, Roger Nicholson, Max Adams and David Mackie.

Bury Charity Day runners-up Gary Ward, Roger Nicholson, Max Adams & Davud Mackie with Ladies' Capt. - photo Sandra Stannard (4453881)

Salome Smit, who has only been playing golf for six months, took the Nearest the Pin prize on the 15th. The amount raised on the day was £6,000.

The boys and girls from Bury St Edmunds Golf Club are worthy winners of this year’s Golf Foundation West Suffolk GolfSixes League, taking the title on home turf in the final fixture. Bury was one of 125 clubs taking part in GolfSixes across 25 regional leagues during the summer, where squads of 12 (teams of six) play local clubs in team colours (see photo), girls and boys playing together supported by the Golf Foundation, parents and club professionals (Simon Byford at Bury GC).

West Suffolk GolfSixes Champions for 2018, Bury St Edmunds Golf Club - Photo Golf Foundation (4453887)

Regional development officer, Katie Moggan, said: “Well played all the West Suffolk clubs involved, including Bury, Stonham Barns, Haverhill, Newton Green and the Suffolk (runners-up)”.

This is the second year that local clubs have been involved in this bold initiative, to promote Junior golf, with the Suffolk winning the inaugural competition last year.

The club’s seniors just missed out on winning another County Team Championship last week, losing to Haverhill in the final of the Beaumont Trophy, by 9 holes at Stowmarket. Bury have a good recent record in this competition and were champions in 2015 and 2017.

Bury GC Charity Day, nearest the pin on 15th Salome Smit with Capt Ray Coleman - photo Sandra Stannard (4453885)

Playing conditions were far from ideal with a strong blustery wind, but Haverhill coped better than their rivals winning three of the four matches. Haverhill names first: Eric Kiddle/Nick Bailey beat Colin Gray/Steve Beatan 1up, Andrew Cornish/Tom Harrison beat John Mechan/Alex Clarke 6up, Steve Nichol/Dennis White lost to Stewart Chapman/Simon Loughe 2down, Malcolm Robinson/John Levey beat Steve Finch/Garry Clarke 4up.

It was Haverhill’s second Suffolk County team success this year having been crowned Tolly Cup champions earlier this month.

Thetford Golf Club

Thetford hosted the Norfolk CLGA County Medal last weekend and Thetford member Jess Dixon continued her fine form to take the gross prize as well as the Brister Salver.

Dixon who plays off a handicap of three, went round in 79 which was one better than Karen Young from Eaton. She played the front nine in level par after a birdie at the 6th was offset by a bogey at the ninth.

Norfolk County Medal winner Jess Dixon - photo Malcolm Grubb (4453889)

But, another birdie at the 15th was decisive alongside four bogeys and a double-bogey at the 12th. Dixon almost completed a clean sweep but was beaten on countback in the handicap competition by Jenny Aston (Bawburgh).

The RAFA Shield was held on Battle of Britain Day (September 15) when entry fees are donated to the local branch of RAFA. This year that amounted to £227.50.

The winner was 21-handicapper Paul Parsons with 39pts, beating Jason Huggins (4hcp) on countback. Matt Wabe (6hcp), Tom Price (16hcp) and Zac Grayling (18hcp) all came in with 36.

Thetford member Kevin Hamilton recorded his first hole-in-one at the 1st hole on Monday September 17. He used a three iron and watched as the ball pitched on the slope on the side of the green and ran across into the hole.

The Suffolk Golf Club

With winds gusting to 40mph good scoring was not expected at the latest Midweek Stableford. However, 18 handicapper and former jockey, Gordon Markham returned a very impressive 41 points.

His round didn’t start well with double bogies on the 1st, 3rd, 5th and 6th holes but he cantered around the back 9 in just 4 over gross to finish 7 points ahead of runner-up Dave King. Ivan Snelling finished third on countback and still leads the Midweek Order of Merit with 58 point, two ahead of King with three rounds to go.

There was also a runaway winner in the Ladies’ Stableford, held on the same day.

The winner was captain Karen Absolon with a remarkable 42 points, well ahead of Tish Mortlock and June Smart who scored 36.