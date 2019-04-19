There was another big field of 80 junior boys and girls entered in the annual 36-hole Stoke-by-Nayland Junior Open, sponsored by Cobra Puma golf, played on the renowned Gainsborough and Constable Courses last week.

There was a chilly start to the early morning golf but by the afternoon rounds the sun tried to break through as excellent scores were achieved.

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club was highly successful, achieving the overall champions; Boys Champion Teddy Hall (6hcp) scoring 76 and 73 gross (he is also a member of Links Golf Club, Newmarket) and Girls Champion Georgia Parker (7hcp) scoring 90 and 87 gross.

They also claimed the Team Gross Shield (Teddy Hall, Max Weaver, Tyler Weaver) and Sebastian Kubitzek Best U14 Net (73 and 66).

Stowmarket Golf Club

Callum Maskell is the new Stowmarket Golf Club Junior Captain and at the recent club AGM Barry Knights, club captain 2018/2019, presented Callum with the Captain’s Shield. Roman Gambling is this year’s vice-captain.

The Junior Section has a busy year ahead. The year kicks off with an Easter Fun Day as well as a full coaching programme. Alongside playing in club competitions, Stowmarket Juniors will be entering a squad in the Ipswich Division of the Golf Foundation’s GolfSixes competition for the first time this year. They will compete against Stonham Barns, Felixstowe and Purdis Heath.

The Suffolk Golf Club

With just two rounds remaining in the 13-week Midweek Order of Merit at the Suffolk it is very close at the top with only five points separating the leading four golfers.

John Dale came 6th in last week’s competition and that took him into the lead with 51 points.

But Ivan Snelling is close on his heels with 50 points after finishing 4th.

Dave King, who has slipped to 3rd spot, is still in with a realistic chance of winning the league with 47 points as is James Edgar (46pts) in 4th place.

Ron Hazell won the latest Stableford but is too far back in the league to win the Order of Merit.

Runner-up on the day, Brian Wiltorn is also too far adrift to challenge the leaders.

Thetford Golf Club

The first Open event of Thetford’s golfing season saw a pair from Hertfordshire take the top prizes in the Spring Open.

Nine-handicap Gavin Edwards and his 13-handicap partner Peter Sawyer from East Herts GC won the day with 41pts, pipping Kent Witham (8hcp) and Neal Myers (16hcp) from The Warren in Essex on count-back.

Third place was also decided on count-back with three pairs coming in with 40pts.

Steve Bullent (9hcp) and Richard Cunningham (19hcp) from Great Yarmouth & Caister had the best back nine with 20pts, one better than two other pairs.

Nick Robinson (10hcp) & Ian Lacey (5hcp) from Benton Hall took fourth spot with 19 on the back nine and 13 on the last six.

They pushed the unfortunate David Wheatley (17hcp) & Wayne Howard (14hcp) from Peterborough Milton out of the prizes – their back nine of 19pts only ended with 12 over the last six.

The prize for the best score for a pair including a Thetford player went to Danny Harrod (5hcp) and his guest Mark Sicheri (4hcp) with 40pts.

A total of 48 pairs took part representing 30 different clubs.

The next Open event at Thetford is the Mixed Open on Wednesday, May 8.

Thetford’s John Fison Cup was won by nine-handicap Ray Hamilton with a nett 70 on Sunday (April 7).

Brian Youngs was second with 83-11-72, beating Dean Scott (77-5=72) and Matt West (77-5=72) on count-back.

In the Ladies’ Spring Meeting at Thetford, the Woodland Trophy winner (best gross) was Kath Malvern with 84.

The Highfield Trophy winner (best nett) was Andrea Fletcher 95-22-73.