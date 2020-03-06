Flempton Golf Club, situated next to the Lackford Lakes Nature Reserve, was established in 1895 and celebrates its 125th anniversary this year. The club has a rich and interesting history and is widely regarded as one of the best 9-hole courses in the country.

A timeline on Flempton’s website contains fascinating extracts from ‘100 Years of Golf at Flempton’ by former Club President Peter Nunn.

This including: “No fewer than nine clergymen were listed among the founder members which included local businessmen, professionals and ladies (12) from the surrounding towns and villages. In 1895 the subscriptions were recorded as being one shilling per month”.

Paul Kent PGA Professional at Flempton GC - Photo Chris Boughton (30858345)

The original course, on land belonging to the Hengrave Estate, was extended by incorporating a further 12 acres in 1906 and at the same time completely redesigned by John H Taylor (5 times Open Champion and prolific designer of golf courses).

Taylor’s accuracy was legendary, and some would suggest this accuracy is reflected in the siting and size of Flempton’s challenging greens.

The members became the owners of the course purchasing the land from Hengrave Estates Ltd in 1953. The course essentially remained the same until major earthworks created the pond (2nd) and lake (6th) in 1992.

The timeline on the website shows events and changes in greater detail. Described by the club as a hidden gem, it is currently designed in three loops of three, giving easy access to the clubhouse from any of the loops.

I met up with the club’s PGA Professional, Paul Kent, recently to hear what the club has planned for its 125th anniversary year.

Kent is currently also the interim general manager while the club look for a permanent manager. He turned professional at the age of 17 and served his apprenticeship with renowned coach, Alex Hay, at the prestigious Woburn Abbey Golf and Country Club gaining his European Tour Card at the first attempt, aged only 19.

Kent played tournament golf from 1983-1991 in more than 100 tour events and national Opens (including, Africa and the Australian PGA, Open and Masters).He also played in three consecutive Open Championships including Murfield 1987, Royal Lytham and St Anne’s 1988 and Royal Troon 1989.

The club is soon to announce several events to recognise the 125th anniversary year.A Junior Open competition has already been confirmed for Friday, April 17, and will be played in Medal format over 27 holes.

To enter visit the website and download an application form or contact the club by email: clubmanager@flemptongolfclub.co.uk.

Stowmarket Golf Club

Following the success of last year’s Seniors Captain’s Final Fling, Ian Hay elected to go to Swaffham GC again.

The starting sheet filled up quickly and, after some negotiation, they were allowed an increase from 60 to 72 starters with Jon Markham (club’s Senior Pro) and Trevor Golton (club’s general manager) as their guests.

A repeat of last year’s fine weather looked increasingly unlikely though following the recent storms, and unusually the course was closed the day before.

Nonetheless, 70 still decided to turn up, only to find more heavy showers and strong blustery winds awaiting them.

Mike Helliwell reported: “The course was remarkably playable apart from some waterlogging on a few greens, and the rain even stopped when most of us were about half-way round.

“Although a few decided enough was enough after 9 holes, the rest bravely continued to the finish with several players returning some very decent scores.”

He added: “Once dried out we enjoyed a tot of ‘warming-up medicine’ courtesy of Ian, followed by a tasty one course rolling lunch. Ian then presented the prizes.”

The winner Martin Anderson congratulated Ian Hay on his year as Seniors Captain, thanked the Swaffham GC for letting them play in such conditions, the catering and bar staff and finally everyone for attending despite the unpleasant weather conditions.

For full results see Results page.

The Suffolk Golf Club

The Suffolk Golf Club held the final round of their Winter League series of matches for 2019/20 recently with the best four results from six matches to deciding the overall winners.

The weather conditions were certainly not golf-friendly with heavy rain and wind gusts to 40mph, but Paul Hawkins and Dan Kelly somehow scored a respectable 41 Greensome points to win on the day.

Stephen Haygreen and Steven Dimon were runners-up with 39pts and 37pts gave Rhys Nightingale and Mark Thomas third place.

The overall winners of the Winter League with 166pts were Paul Dufosee and Simon Hodson despite only scoring 30pts in Sunday’s final round.

Their four best scores were all recorded in the first four rounds (37pts, 43pts, 43pts, 43pts). Len Hopkinson and Chris Tate were just one point behind in second spot with 165pts.

In a very tight overall league, Ron Hazell and Dave King came third with 164pts.

The parings of Mark Thomas and Rhys Nightingale and Hawkins and Kelly finished on 163.

Read more Golf