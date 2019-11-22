Bury St Edmunds Golf Club recently held their presentation evening which started with an introduction from general manager, Mike Verhelst thanking everyone for attending.

He then introduced the captains, Chris Tilbrook and Marthinus Robbertse, who were delighted to hand over a cheque for £10,200 to Amanda Bloomfield from The Gatehouse Dementia Hub – their chosen local charity based in Bury St Edmunds.

Chris said: “This amazing amount of money was raised over the course of our captains’ year by members supporting various fund-raising events ranging from challenge golf matches, a flower demonstration, clothes sale, raffles through to our popular annual charity golf day.”

Bury GC Captains Chris Tilbrook & Marthinus Robbertse with Amanda Bloomfield (Gateway Dementia Hub) - photo Sandra Stannard (22095253)

The captains thanked the members for their enthusiastic support throughout their year, and the annual trophy presentations followed. More than 80 people attended the evening.

The club’s new captains will hopefully be ratified at the annual meeting on Thursday, November 21, with the Drive-in scheduled for Sunday, November 24 (report and photos will appear here on 29th).

Mark Graham carded a very respectable 39 Stableford points to win the club’s Midweek competition last week, also winning Division 2.

Bury GC Club Champion Ben Coleman with Men's Captain Marthinus Robbertse - photo Sandra Stannard (22095255)

Paul Glasswell topped Division 1 with 36pts.

Simon Howe and Graham Judge were runners-up in Divisions 1 and 2 respectively.

Craig Nurse was three under gross after just three holes in the Stableford at Bury last Saturday. A birdie on the first hole was followed by an eagle on the par 5 3rd and he only recorded one bogie, scoring 40 Stableford points from his scratch handicap to win the competition.

Lee Russell, who came second with 38pts, finished well with birdies on the last two holes.

Thetford Golf Club

Thetford Golf Club also held their prize presentation evening last week with a good attendance of players, families and friends to acknowledge the achievements of the most successful golfers at the club in 2019.

A total of 68 club trophies were handed out to reward the main winners of men’s, ladies’, mixed and seniors’ events.

There was a blanket finish to the first round of Thetford GC’s Winter League on Sunday with three pairs returning 37pts in the Foursomes competition.

Countback decided the outcome with Tony Brooks & Ross Sanford pushing Peter Croker & John Ward into second and Barry Allen & Andrew Bremner into third place.

There are six rounds of the competition over the winter months with the four best scores counting for the overall league title.

The next round is a Four-Ball Better-Ball on Sunday, November 24.

The Suffolk Golf Club

Despite the horrible wet and cold weather last week, Steve Moye still scored an impressive 40 points to win the midweek Stableford competition at the Suffolk GC. Since Moye retired, his handicap has dropped rapidly.

Craig Smart, another of the recently-retired brigade at the Suffolk, took second spot with 37 points pushing Ron Hazell into third place on count-back.

There was a good turn-out for the competition despite the miserable weather.

After three of the 12 rounds, Ivan Snelling still leads the Midweek Order of Merit with 22 points followed by James Edgar on 17 and Mark Rothon on 15. Bu,t with 9 rounds to go it is early days.

In the club’s Saturday Stableford there were seven scores of 40 Stableford points or better.

Leading the way was Christopher Smith with 44 points from his 16 handicap (14 next time out).

Keith Day carded 42pts to take second place on count-back from Roy Buckle.

Smith leads the Saturday Order of Merit with 15pts followed by Richard Clegg on 11 and Chris Tate on 10.

On Sunday, the leading scores were again impressive with James Laflin on top with 42pts followed closely by Simon Hodson on 41 and Rhys Nightingale (handicap now down to 2) in third spot with 40.Nightingale leads the Sunday Order of Merit.

Suffolk Winter Alliance

With 90 per cent of the players on the course, the latest Winter Alliance meeting at Southwold was abandoned due to all the greens becoming waterlogged.

The next meeting will be a Pro/Am, Am/Am team event at Hintlesham GC on Wednesday, November 27.