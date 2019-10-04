Thetford Golf Club greenkeeper David Ball returned to Wentworth Golf Club to assist with the preparations for this year’s BMW PGA Championship.

David also helped at last year’s championship and he was given more responsibility this time which demonstrated their appreciation of his work last time.

He said: “It was another great experience and a lot different to last year what with it being a different time of the year. This will hopefully aid me going forward in my role at Thetford.”

Thetford greenkeeper David Ball working on the 18th green at Wentworth during the BMW PGA Championships - photo Malcolm Grubb (18312298)

There was an unusual competition at Thetford Golf Club last week as woods and hybrid clubs were banned for the Iron Man Challenge, sponsored by Clarkes of Walsham.

Players could only use iron clubs, from a 4-iron down to a wedge. There was a close finish with four players tied on 34pts and two more on 33.

Jon Olpin, playing off 17, took first place on count-back from John Barton (11hcp), Matt Wabe (5hcp) and Rafe Ashby (11hcp).

Thetford’s entrants in next year’s national Daily Mail Foursomes competition will be Paul Parsons and James Tebbitt.

They won the qualifying round on Sunday with a nett score of 73.0, beating three other pairs on count-back.

The unlucky threesome were Barry Allen & Andrew Bremner, Matt Harben & Gareth Mills and Rob Bentley & Peter Stelling.

Matt Harben ran away with the September Midweek Stableford at Thetford with 41pts off his handicap of five after a level par round of 72.

Jim Chapman, MIdweek Medal winner at The Suffolk GC - photo Steve Hall (18312303)

His score included four birdies and an eagle three at the 17th as he played the back nine in two-under-par 35.

The boys from Braintree did well at Thetford Golf Club’s Senior Captain’s Open. The winning team of Robert Barrell & Trevor Green came in with 41pts to pip three pairings who returned 40, including their clubmates Alan Simmons & Roger George.

However, Alan & Roger finished fourth on countback behind Paul Booth (Southwold) & Paul Sherwood (Halesworth) and Malcolm Bainbridge & Lyn Griffiths (Brampton Park).

The prize for home players went to Alan Brown & David Sutton with 43.

Nearest the pin winners were Robert Faulkner (Thetford) at the 1st, David Wheatley (Luffenham Heath) at the 3rd, Robin Asquith (Harpenden) at the 11th and Steve Hobbs (Gog Magog) at the 16th.

There were 80 entrants representing 31 different clubs.

Thetford Golf Club is looking to crown the best left-hander in the east. Mr G’s Left-handed Championship will be held on Sunday, October 27, with an entry fee of just £5 to attract as many players as possible.

It is an 18-hole Stableford competition with a maximum handicap of 28.

Are you a leftie? If so enter now for the biggest collection of left-handed golfers in one place all year.

Further details can be found atwww.thetfordgolfclub.co.uk or telephone the club manager Malcolm Grubb on 01842 752169.

Last year’s winner was David Sutton of the host club.

The Suffolk Golf Club

Jim Chapman returned to form on Wednesday at the Suffolk GC winning the Midweek Medal with a score of 83-12=71. Three shots back in second place was Mark Rothon with nett 74 off his 13 handicap followed by James Edgar who scored 92-13=79.

Edgar still leads the Midweek Order of Merit with 45 points after 8 rounds with Chapman now up to second place with 36. Dave King and Peter Plumb are joint 4th on 35.

Stephen Christopher returned a stunning score of nett 67 off his 13-handicap to easily win the club’s Seniors’ Medal last week.

Richard Grove was the runner-up on count-back from Brian Newall and Norman Hartley.All three had nett 71.

Lark Valley Golf Society

They held their final match of the season last Sunday to compete for the Captain’s Cup at Swaffham GC.

The winner was Ray Keil with 37pts. John Cook led Division 1 with 35pts, Maurice Rose carded 31pts to head Division 2 on count-back from Rob Middleton.

The leading Lady was Pat Bregg (34pts) and the best score from the guests came from John Major with 42pts. Joan Keil said: “The society have had a very good year with attendances well up on last year.”

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club

The club Ladies’ section held their annual Past Captain’s Cup last week.

Hannah Clark returned a very good score of 40 points to be crowned this year’s champion, with Judy Hampshire the runner-up on 38pts. Pat Cauldwell came third.