Ladies’ captain Chris Tilbrook and Men’s captain Marthinus Robbertse hosted their charity day at the Bury St Edmunds Golf Club recently to raise funds for the Gateway Dementia Hub (Bury St Edmunds).

A shotgun start to the competition limited the entry to 28 teams of four (112 golfers) and the event was fully subscribed long before the day.

The format was Stableford with the best three scores to count plus prizes for Nearest the Pin, Longest Drives, Best Dressed Team and and a Yellow Ball best score.

Bury GC Captains' Charity Day Winning Team Mike Bannister, Richard Fuller, Jeremy Paxton & Tom Glavin - photo Sandra Stannard (15878731)

After all the recent adverse publicity concerning the speed of play by some of the golfers on the USPGA Tour, it was pleasing to hear that the golfers in this charity event all got round in just over four hours. And on a course with which some were unfamiliar!

Their reward was to sit down with a Pimm’s reception plus hot carved buffet and dessert.

The club’s assistant secretary Sandra Stannard said: “The weather was cloudy with a few light showers but luckily everyone was off the course before the heavens opened up.”

Stowmarket Ladies' Club Champions Annie Tyler and Liz Laflin - photo Annie Tyler (15878729)

The winning team (Jeremy Paxton, Mike Bannister, Tom Glavin & Richard Fuller) were certainly not affected by the adverse weather, returning a very impressive score of 131 points, six points clear of the runners-up – David Matter, Chris Gwinnett-Sharp, Peter Markey & Norman Salmon.

One point back were Rob Bonney, Barry Scarfe, Mark Baily and Keith Smith in third place.

Ben Aves took the Longest Drive prize of Champagne and there were bottles for Nearest the Pin winners Malcolm Halliday, Dan Rogers, Jeremy Nunn & Nick Oot.

Teresa Lankester collected Champagne for the Straightest Ladies’ Drive and Bury General Manager, Mike Verhelst, returned the Yellow Ball best score.

There was also an auction and raffle and the captains thanked the members, guests, sponsors, club staff and greenkeepers who all helped to raise a very impressive sum of £7,300 for the Gateway Dementia Hub on the day.

Other fund-raising events are taking place at the club during the year to add to this figure.

Stowmarket Golf Club

On Wednesday, August 14, 34 ladies braved the wet conditions to take part in what Annie Tyler described as ‘a rain-soaked club championships’ at Stowmarket Golf Club.

She added: “Although everyone started off when it was dry it wasn’t long before the rain came in and turned it into a very soggy occasion. Unsurprisingly, the morning round scores were better than the 36 holes for the club championships and 18 holes for the senior club championship in the afternoon.”

This year, Liz Laflin regained her club championship title, remarkably her 20th at the club, with gross rounds of 77 & 84 for a total of 162.

Gross runner-up (84+84=168) and nett (69+69=138) champion Francesca Tindall also had two superb rounds and was three under her handicap in both the morning and the afternoon rounds.

The nett runner-up was Jane Foster with a score of 71+76=147.

The senior club champions are Annie Tyler (gross) and Sue Knights (nett) and the runners-up Jenny Buckle and Annie Tyler respectively.

On Wednesday, August 21, a select group of 36-54 lady handicappers played in sunny conditions to compete for the Elizabeth Smith Trophy for higher handicap ladies.

The winner with 37 points, Katie Barnham and the runner-up Concepta Palk with 36 points.

The Suffolk Golf Club

In a high scoring Stableford Midweek Qualifier, at the Suffolk GC, two in-form golfers, Ivan Snelling & James Edgar, took top spots with scores of 42 & 41 points respectively.

Mark Rothon, who has also seen his handicap plummet in the past 12 months, came third with 40 points.

Snelling is now down to a handicap of 8 and Edgar and Rothon will both play off 14 next time out.

After three rounds of the latest Midweek Order of Merit, Edgar leads with 24 points followed by Snelling with 20. There are 10 rounds to go.

Lark Valley Golf Society

Lark Valley held their penultimate society day last Sunday at Bawburgh GC competing for their Challenge Shield.

Joan Keil reported: “As usual, a good day was had by everyone on a lovely course with a good turnout of 30 members.”

The Shield winner was Bob Hope with 37 points. Adrian Simons topped Division One on count-back from John Cook. Rob Middleton led Division Two with Mark Day the runner-up.

The leading lady was Sheila Burns with 35 points followed by Carol Nicholson on 33. Their final match of 2019 will be held at Swaffham Golf Club.