The Midweek competition at The Suffolk Golf Club was played on one of the hottest July days on record. Amazingly, the winner was 83-year-old club president Peter Plumb with 38 Stableford points.

Alf Jackson, still recovering from a major operation earlier this year, also showed his steel with a second-place score of 37pts from his 13-handicap pushing Martin Levens into third spot on count-back.

It was a very different weather day on Sunday at the club, with rain and much lower air temperatures.

Ladies' Captain's Day at The Suffolk Golf Club Picture: Adam Trett (14579422)

But that didn’t stop Plumb storming to another impressive victory.

This time it was the Suffolk’s Mixed Open event where he teamed up with wife Joan to card 47pts and first place on count-back from Avril and Paul Chapman.

Three pairs tied on 46pts, in count-back order: Elaine & Stephen Lamb, Karen & Ian Absolon, June Smart & Pete Cocksedge.

President's Putter winner Ben Coleman & Ladies Mashie winner Tracy Claydon at Bury GC Picture: Sandra Stannard (14579424)

First prize was a golf trolley each and second a golf bag each.

The Plumbs and the Chapmans kindly donated these prizes to the Suffolk’s head pro, Steve Hall, to help with his GolfSixes juniors programme.

The event raised £450 towards the Captains’ (June Smart & Pete Cocksedge) Charity West Suffolk Hospital - My Wish.

Ladies’ captain June Smart had a busy week, as on Wednesday she also hosted her Captain’s Day at the club.

Despite the blistering heat, which Smart described as ‘great weather’, the ladies dressed in varying shades of purple in support of the My Wish Charity.

The competition format was a waltz where the winning team were Smart, Victoria Clark and Julie Middleton.

Smart said: “The highlight of the day was a hole-in-one for Shirley Burns on the 17th.”

There were also two medal competitions played last weekend at the club.

Despite the rain, Tony Hurst returned a nett 66 to win on Saturday and Simon Hodson led the way on Sunday with a nett 68.

Runners-up were, respectively, Jim Chapman and Chris Tate.

During the heatwave there were some impressive leading scores in the Seniors’ Rabbits and Tigers event.

Stephen Christopher came out on top with 43 points from his 13-handicap followed by three players with 40 points, in count-back order: Ray Keil, Peter Sharp, Michael Christopher.

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club

Bury beat Gorleston 7&5 in the quarter-finals of the Suffolk County Golf Union Stenson Shield (played off scratch) last Saturday on a very wet day on their home course.

Ben Coleman and Craig Nurse were first out in the morning foursomes and gave the team a flying start winning 6&5. But the next two Bury pairs lost narrowly by 1down.

Michael Gee and Andy Cunningham steadied the ship with a convincing 4&3 win to leave the team match tied at lunch with the result hinging on the afternoon singles.

Gorleston had a good start to the afternoon session, winning the first two singles matches, but Bury bounced back with wins in the next three (Andy Cunningham, Sam Renville & Stephen Duffety).

Gorleston won one more match but Bury cruised to victory with a 1up win for Michael Gee and a crunching 8&7 victory for Ben Aves, who had sat on the reserves bench for the morning foursomes.

Bury finished up winning the quarter-final 7&5 and face a tough semi-final against Aldeburgh at Purdis Heath.

There seems to be no stopping Ben Coleman at the moment, with his latest win at Bury being the prestigious President’s Putter competition.

Despite the wet conditions, Coleman returned a nett 70 to take his handicap to plus 1.

Fellow members of the previous day’s Hambro quarter-final winning team took the next three places: Dan Smailes, Craig Nurse and Sam Renville.

In the Ladies’ event, The President’s Mashie, Tracy Claydon returned an impressive 46 points to win, seven points ahead of runner-up Bianca Theeruth.

Joan Garrett’s 38pts was the best score in Division One.

Stowmarket Golf Club

Almost 80 ladies took part in the biggest Ladies’ event of the golfing year at Stowmarket Golf Club – The Summer Meeting - on Wednesday, July 17.

Annie Tyler reported: “The course was in magnificent condition for the 18-hole medal in the morning and 11 holes of foursomes in the afternoon followed by a delicious two-course buffet meal.”

The raffle raised £260 for the ladies’ captains’ charity, the West Suffolk Hospital My Wish, Forget-me-Not Dementia Appeal.

Mo Lloyd, the club’s president and long-standing member of the Ladies’ section spoke of her association with the club, celebrating past and on-going friendships.

Mo generously provided the president’s prize (a magnificent hydrangea) for the winner, Linda Gilham, for the best nett score of 68.

Yvonne Hollis won the Silver Lady trophy (for handicaps 0-20) for the best gross score of 82 and Annie Tyler won the Joan Pattle Trophy for the best gross score of 91 (for handicaps 21 and above).