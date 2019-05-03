The first round of the popular Suffolk County Hambro and Tolly team knock-out competitions got under way last weekend with some impressive results for our local clubs.

The Suffolk GC hosted Ufford Park in the Tolly and had a slow start, finding themselves 2-down after the morning matches. However, they fought back in the afternoon Foursomes winning three of the four matches to record an overall win of 3-up.

The Suffolk pairings of James Laflin & Ian Stark and James Edgar & Mark Rothon were both 4-up on the day and Ivan Snelling & Jim Chapman won both of their matches.

The Suffolk will play away at Stowmarket in round two, who beat Rookery Park 12-up at home.

The Suffolk GC Tolly team - Craig Smart Capt, James Edgar, Ivan Snelling, Jim Chapman, Mark Rothon, Iain Stark, Pete Cocksedge, James Laflin, Paul Hawkins, Chris Tate V-Capt, Picture: Chris Boughton (9423180)

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club had a good 5-up away win at Rushmere and host Halesworth in round two. Flempton received a first round bye and play Thorpeness at home in the second round.

The Suffolk had a bye in the first round of the Hambro and will travel to Stowmarket in the second round who beat Flempton 8up.

Bury are also through to round two after an impressive 16-up win over Thorpeness and will play Ufford away in their next match.

Bury Ladies also had a good start to their Suffolk County team knock-out campaign for 2019 with a 5-0 win over local rivals Stowmarket in the Weston.

This competition is a league-based format and consists of five players playing singles Matchplay off scratch and over 18 holes.

Following Bury’s promotion to Division One at the end of last season, their first match of the five to be played this season took place at home on a warm Easter Saturday afternoon against Stowmarket Golf Club on a course that team captain Joan Garrett described as in ‘super condition’.

The first game out was Stow’s Liz Laflin against Bury’s newest member to the team Alice Barlow, but unfortunately Liz had to retire hurt after only two holes.

Bury’s youngest team member Georgia Parker was playing well, nearly driving the 8th green and, with a super shot onto the par 3 15th green, she closed out her match against Yvonne Hollis with a 4&3 win.

Bev Allen won her match 5&4 against Fiona Ferrie, and Lynne Wright won 7&2 against Wendy Wilderspin.

The closet match was played by Mariette Robbertse who was 2-down at the halfway point but came back to clinch the match against Mary Ransome, winning the 18th with a superb shot onto the green and going 1-up.

Bury’s next match is on Thursday, June 6 away at Aldeburgh.

The Suffolk Golf Club

In the final competition of the Midweek Order of Merit, at the Suffolk, Dave King’s 5th place was not quite enough to steal sole top spot, but he did end up sharing the crown with Ivan Snelling, both finishing on 59 points.

John Dale held onto 3rd in the league with his 7th place finish on the day, just two points adrift of the winners.

The final round, a Medal, was won by Gordon Markham with a nett 70 from his 17-handicap followed closely by Martin Levens (89-17=72) and Jim Chapman (84-11=73).

Thetford Golf Club

The Johnny Douglas Salver is one of Thetford Golf Club’s oldest competitions and is the last remaining Bogey event on the programme.

The format involves players taking on an imaginary opponent in a matchplay contest and last Saturday only two players beat Colonel Bogey.

Brian Martin, a 16-handicapper, led the way with +1, just getting the better of 13-handicap Robert Kingsley on count-back.

Barry Brackenborough (11hcp) was third after finishing all square, the same as Michael Callinan (17hcp) and Martin Jackson (14hcp) who were separated on count-back.

The Powell Cleek is a mixed Greensomes competition which is contested every Easter Monday at Thetford.

This year’s winners were Roger & Vera Squirrell, who came in with an outstanding score of 44pts. Runners-up were Andrew & Rosemary Bloom with 37.

The Lark Valley Golf Society

The new season of the Lark Valley Golf Society has started, and their first event took place on Sunday, April 14, at a cold Barnham Broom.

Despite the weather there was a good turn-out which bodes well for their 2019 calendar of competitions.

The Delaney Trophy (men) was won by Rob Middleton and the Ladies Trophy went to Joan Keil.

The Divisional winners were Sheila Burns (Ladies) and Ray Burns (Men’s Division 1) and Roger Howlett (Men’s Division 2).

Paul Ford took the Guest winner prize.

Ladies Longest Drive – Sheila Burns, Men’s Longest Drive – Adrian Simons, Nearest the Pin Hole 7 – Bob Hope, Nearest the Pin in 2 Hole 12 – Roger Howlett.

Their next society event will be held at Newton Green on Friday, May 10.

Stonham Barns Golf Park

Stonham Barns Golf Park have their first Footgolf tournament of the year on Sunday, May 12, starting at 2pm.

Players from under-13 to seniors (male and female) are all welcome to take part.

Entry fee is £10 for adults and £5 for under-13s.

Enter online at stonehambarnsgolf.co.uk or call 01449 711545 or turn up on the day, register and play.