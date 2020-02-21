Local PGA Golf Professionals Simon Byford (Bury St Edmunds Golf Club) and Adam Trett (The Suffolk Golf Club) have announced that they are re-launching a popular show to their already busy weekly schedule on the PGALife365 YouTube channel.

The Basement Golf Show, co-hosted by Byford and Trett, (Wednesdays at 7pm) will be a look back and ahead on the professional golfing scene with segments such as Tall v Small (where they pit themselves against each other) and Question of the Week, making it an interactive and entertaining experience.

The new Basement Golf Show will be in addition to their weekly updates on Project Left, which follows Byford’s journey playing left-handed and Project Win, Trett’s quest to win on the PGA golf circuit. Plus, product and course reviews and interesting events in their own Pro lives.

Simon Byford & Adam Trett (29454751)

They have a confident, engaging presenting style which is both informative and entertaining.

You can watch them on YouTube and follow them on all the social media channels – just search PGALife365.

The Suffolk Golf Club

It was literally the lull before the storm last Wednesday and the competitors were able to take part in the Midweek Stableford at the Suffolk knowing there was unlikely to be any weekend competitions to engage in.

Steve Jackson made the best of the relatively calm conditions to come out on top with 40 points from his 16-handicap.

Mr Consistent, Ivan Snelling, (the reigning champ) came second with 38 points from his 9-handicap with veteran Peter Plumb third with 36.

Graham Chapman’s fourth place (35pts) keeps him ahead in the Midweek Order of Merit table but by just one point.

Chapman leads after three rounds with 20 points followed by Snelling on 19 and Stephen Searle on 14.

Graham Chapman leads the Midweek Order of Merit at the Suffolk GC (29454267)

James Edgar occupies fourth place with this week’s winner Steve Jackson lying fifth.

The ladies at The Suffolk also held a Midweek Stableford competition on Wednesday, with Andrea Leigh the overall winner followed by runner-up Ladies’ Captain, Tish Mortlock.

On Thursday, the Seniors’section at the club held their annual Dudley Potter Trophy which was won by Ed Stone with 38 points beating Peter Sharpe on count-back. Richard Graves came third.

Despite the rapidly advancing storm and 40mph gusts of wind, it wasn’t raining as forecast on Saturday morning and 16 hardy souls braved the conditions to take part in the Saturday men’s competition at the Suffolk.

Not surprisingly, low handicappers coped with the very difficult conditions best, with Rhys Nightingale (2hcp) taking first place with 40 points.

Four-handicapper Chris Tate came second with 39.

After two rounds, Nightingale and Tate share first place in the Saturday Order of Merit table with 15 points each.

Four handicapper Len Hopkins, who was sixth on the day, is in third place in the table with 14 points.

But Storm Dennis then made his feelings known with the wind gusts having increased to 60mph by Sunday, plus heavy and almost horizontal rain. With the storm in full flow, there were no competitions held on any of the local courses in the area.

Suffolk Winter Alliance

The latest Suffolk Winter Alliance meeting also beat Storm Dennis last Wednesday.

On a clear but cold day, 47 players including two professionals, took part at Seckford Hall Golf Club. The Pro prize was won by Sam Forgan (Stowmarket) with 71 and the Four Ball Better Ball Stableford was won by the Stoke-by-Nayland pairing of Alan White and Ian Colet with 42 points.

The Pro Order of Merit is still headed by Sam Forgan and he also shares the lead in the Sweep Order of Merit with Ben Forgan. Both have 41 points. The next Alliance meeting is a Four Ball Better Ball Stableford competition, for the Millennium Cup, at Diss Golf Club on Sunday, February 23.

