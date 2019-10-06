Chevington runner wins four medals and a world record

Bury St Edmunds can now proudly boast a world record holder among its residents.

Christine Anthony from Chevington recently returned from the European Masters Athletics Championships in Venice with four medals and a world’s best ever time.

The 56-year-old was taking part in her second international masters competition, having collected three medals at her first ever try at the 2018 World Masters Athletics Championships in Malaga.

Christine Anthony (second left) with her W55 4x400m record breaking Team GB team-mates. The 4 woman team broke a 9 year record with the run at the European Masters Track and Field Championships Venice 2019. Picture: Contributed (18214553)

And she improved on that in the W55 category, with two golds, two bronze and a world record.

Anthony came third in both the 800m and 1500m W55 races. She also helped the GB squad to a team gold medal in the 4km cross country race while wrapping up an individual fourth in the event.

The St Edmunds Pacer and West Suffolk Athletics Club member then ran the second leg in the 4x400m women’s relay, helping the team to gold while also knocking 1.5 seconds off a nine-year world best time.

“It was an incredibly special moment to be told that we had broken the world record,” she said.

“It was a big surprise for me as well, no one told me we were going for the record and I’m not really a 400m runner, so I didn’t really realise.

“I’m glad I was a part of it, it’s an incredible feeling to win gold in a time no one else has ever managed before.

“It was a nervous wait while they ratified it, they told us they thought it was a record but it took a little while to confirm.

“It’s a big amount to knock off the time and it’s a good record, it had stood for nine years, just very special.”

She said the experience had more than lived up to her memories of her inaugural masters event. Receiving bronze on an all-GB podium in the 800m had been another standout moment as she helped Great Britain finish third in the medal table behind Italy and Germany.

She said the next masters event would be the Worlds in Toronto in 2020, and Anthony wants a seat on the plane.