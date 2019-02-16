Ben Chenery feels it is important his Bury Town side do not get caught up in the drama of a derby contest, ahead of tomorrow’s all-west Suffolk clash at Mildenhall Town (3pm).

The Blues will be looking to continue the momentum gained from back-to-back home wins, after Saturday’s 4-2 win over Basildon United, in their push for a Bostik League North Division play-off spot.

Meanwhile, their opponents will be desperate to end a five-game winless run after coming away from high-flying Heybridge Swifts with an encouraging point in a 1-1 draw.

FOOTBALL - Bury Town v Mildenhall..Pictured: Blake Horton (M) saves a shot ...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (7220238)

But Bury manager Chenery is aware of the pitfalls of a derby match-up, having seen his side already lose against Felixstowe & Walton United and AFC Sudbury this term.

“I think for us we have to make sure whatever happens Saturday, the gap is still no more than four points (to 5th),” he said. “It is an important game for us.

“It will be a very different team (to the 3-0 home win). Of course they had to make changes as it was not going to plan. Ricky (Cornish, manager) has brought in players and they will have an effect on it.

“I just think form goes out of the window in a derby like this and you will find both teams give a bit more and it will be full of passion and desire.

Football Bury Town FC v AFC Sudbury Bury Town manager Ben Chenery Picture Mark Westley. (6273588)

“It is important though that we play the way we are accustomed to and keep our identity.”

Tommy Robinson is set to line up against Bury after a transfer this week and Chenery admitted he was a player he had not wanted to lose, though wished him all the best.

But in Joe Carden, a winger who came in from Soham Town Rangers to make his debut off the bench on Saturday, he believes he has ‘an exciting player’ joining his squad. He said the club were in no need to rush him into the starting 11 though, with the player still making his way back from a knee injury and, according to his old club, requiring an operation on it at the end of the season.

FOOTBALL - Bury Town v Mildenhall..Pictured: John Kennedy (B) mis-times his tackle on Tom Debenham (M) ...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (7220241)

Ryan Jolland’s first-half brace ensured it was a comfortable march towards another three points at the Denny Bros Stadium on Saturday, with an own goal shortly after the restart giving them a 3-0 lead against Basildon United.

Defender Kyran Clements added to his two goals from Tuesday for the fourth score, 10 minutes from time, before the hosts pulled two back in the dying embers.

