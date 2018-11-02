Bury Free Press

Bury Town match at home to Aveley on Saturday a chance to bounce back from 4-1 defeat on Tuesday at home to Maldon & Tiptree, manager Ben Chenery says

By Hannah Dolman
Published: 09:00, 02 November 2018

Ben Chenery has said his Bury Town players are ‘hurting’ following Tuesday night’s 4-1 home loss and ‘want to put it right’ on Saturday.

His Bostik League North side are reeling from the heavy defeat at the hands of Maldon & Tiptree and are keen to bounce back against Aveley tomorrow (3pm) in back-to-back games at Ram Meadow.

But Chenery knows they will be once again facing a side who will be in contention for the play-offs at the end of the season.

Football - Bury Town v Maldon & Tiptree. Pictured - Ben Chenery. Picture - Paul Tebbutt. (5114798)
"The 4-1 result is a lesson for us in terms of what the benchmark and standard is for the play-offs. Maldon will be there or thereabouts as I said before and so will Aveley I think,” he said.

“Tonight was a – it’s not a wake-up call because I believe they know exactly where they are – but it’s that realism to understand that that’s the standard we need to reach.

“Aveley are a big and strong Essex team and we will have to deal with that and the threat they carry. But there are a lot of players hurting after Tuesday, they want to put it right, and I’m sure they will.”

