Our play-off race is far from run – that is the message from Bury Town boss Ben Chenery in response to AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley believing the current top five will not be caught.

The Suffolk rivals occupy the two positions directly outside the Bostik League North Division’s play-off zone with Sudbury trailing Coggeshall Town by five points, being a point better off than Bury with a game in hand.

A 2-0 home win over fellow Suffolk side Felixstowe & Walton United on Saturday saw Bury close the gap to the top five from nine to six points though, with their manager holding a very different view to Morsley.

The AFC boss had told our sister title the Suffolk Free Press: “I think the top five now will be the top five at the end, they’ve got the experience and the know-how and are starting to separate.

“Then you have a group of clubs underneath who are bobbing and weaving, and we’re in that group.”

But with 15 games to play, starting with a trip to second-bottom Romford tomorrow (3pm), Chenery responded: “I have played a lot of football and been involved in a lot and there will be a team that will have a little slip up.

“I have been in a top five and you see the finishing post with eight games to go or so and you just get a bit tense. It happens and people beat each other.

“Budgets change as the season goes on and teams start to release players. It is a funny old league.

“It is just two wins and someone does not pick up. That is all it is. But you have to make sure that you produce performances every week to allow yourselves to be ready to capitalise.

“But yes, the top five are very good football teams. But Heybridge lost today (Saturday) against Soham. Who would put that down as a result? So fair play to

Soham.”

He added: “Look, there will be many twists and turns. Mark has his opinion but mine is that it is there and you have just got to push.

“We have got to play some good clubs that are in and around us and if you go and win you have every opportunity, definitely.”