Chenery: ‘My boys can bounce back’

DON’T PANIC: Blues boss Ben Chenery says the side must look forward, not back (Picture: Mecha Morton)

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery feels there is no need to press the panic button after his new-look side crashed out of the FA Cup to a team who play two tiers below them.

The Blues boss had warned his men that the trip to Burnham was a potential banana skin. but he could only watch on as they duly slipped up 1-0 to continue a poor recent run in the world-famous competition.

It means Bury have now only recorded a single FA Cup win in three years.

The cost of the exit will be felt most in the boardroom with the FA having almost doubled the prize money on offer, with £6,000 having ended up in Burnham’s coffers instead.

But ahead of returning to Bostik League North Division action at home to newly-promoted Great Wakering Rovers tomorrow (3pm), Chenery wants to quickly draw a line under the cup display with a sparkling return to winning ways.

“We did better than last year (in the FA Cup) and the tough game was Waltham Abbey away,” he said.

“We beat them which was a great result, so let’s not forget that.

“Of course I am disappointed but you have got to dust yourselves down and realise you are disappointed to lose a football match, but that is all it is.

“We need a reaction now as we need to improve as a squad and a team and get back to winning ways.

“We must now look forward and not back and start being positive. At home in the league we are unbeaten; we have drawn and won.

“We put some first-team players in the under-23s game on Tuesday and they scored some goals, so hopefully that will carry into Saturday.”

With only five goals scored by his side across the opening six games, following last season’s 34-goal leading goalscorer Cemal Ramadan going to higher-league Leiston, Chenery knows where their main issue lies.

But he is banking on his side taking responsibility together to rectify it, admitting that a ‘quick fix’ signing is unlikely to materialise at this stage.

He said: “It has been the biggest turnover I have had with players since I have been here with players getting opportunities to go to clubs higher up.

“They are still understanding what myself and the management team want and we are having to get them out of some habits they have been used to.

“We are certainly working hard and what we have done is made ourselves defensively stronger. Now it is about getting the other part of the pitch right.”

He added: “I am well aware we have lost 30-plus goals in Cemal Ramandan. That is not easy to find but collectively we have got to start putting the ball into the back of the net.

“We are certainly actively searching (for goalscorers). We are ambitious and want to improve.

“The quick fix is probably not around the corner though and we will keep working to make players here better.”

Forward Ryan Gibbs, who is yet to get off the mark with the first team since his summer arrival from dual clubs Walsham-le-Willows and Needham Market, bagged a brace in the new Under-23 side’s first win in the Bluefin (Isthmian) Development North League home game with Brentwood Town, while fellow new recruit Emmanuel Machaya was also on target in the 4-1 victory.

Ryan Horne (calf) was named on the bench on Saturday but was not fit to play and is a doubt for the weekend, while Jake Chambers-Shaw (groin) was unable to train on Tuesday. But influential midfielder Ryan Jolland is set to return from suspension.

Burnham’s Ash Watson had come the closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half in Buckinghamshire on Saturday, with his free-kick hitting the foot of the post.

But it was only four minutes after the restart they were celebrating taking the lead when Bury failed to clear a corner and Daniel Posh was quickest to react to fire the Step 6 side ahead.

Bury chances followed with Tanner Call firing just over and Chambers-Shaw’s effort destined for the top corner until a great save from Sam Bunting.

The Blues’ best chance of forcing a replay came in the 88th minute but after Chambers-Shaw put a ball across the face of goal Ryan Stafford was agonizingly unable to get anything on it at the far post.

“It was tough to lose,” said Chenery. “They were a team that had beaten higher-league opposition to get to that round of the FA Cup and are a football club on their way up, in terms of investment with their academy. But we did not perform.

“We started fast and had a couple of opportunities. If we had got that first goal it would have settled us down and been a different game but we were not clinical and gave away a real sloppy goal.

“In the second half we could not put the ball into the net and that is something we have got to really improve on .”

Bury Town Under-18s will host Ipswich Wanderers in the FA Youth Cup First Round Qualifying on Thursday (7.45pm) after a 3-2 extra-time win at Felixstowe. But last year’s Suffolk U18 Midweek Cup runners-up fell at the first hurdle on Tuesday, 5-2 at Walsham.