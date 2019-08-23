Ben Chenery believes his team are perfectly poised for the ideal bank holiday weekend, with Bury Town due to host two new derby fixtures in a FA Cup and league double header.

The BetVictor League North Division side will host divisional rivals Histon in the Emirates FA Cup preliminary round on Saturday (3pm) before welcoming Cambridge City on Monday (3pm) in the league.

The two new derbies, with Histon new to this level having secured promotion from the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division and Cambridge City having been shifted laterally into the league from the BetVictor Southern Division One Central, add ‘spice’ to an exciting weekend of football.

Bury Town v Basildon United. Opening game of the 2019/20 season Isthmian League North. Picture: Neil Dady (15597090)

It follows Bury Town’s opening league fixtures, which saw them claim a 3-1 home win over Basildon United last Saturday before a 1-1 away draw to Witham Town on Tuesday night.

“It’s great to have two new derbies to get into this season,” Chenery said.

“It does add an extra dimension, particularly for the supporters.

Bury Town v Basildon United. Opening game of the 2019/20 season Isthmian League North. Picture: Neil Dady (15597086)

“It’s a great thing for a club and an exciting match for the players to take part in, but we will try to treat it the same, particularly in terms of discipline.

“With us drawn against Histon in the FA Cup, we will play them quite a few times this season so we do want to lay down a marker on Saturday.

“It will be a tough game though, they have shown they are very competitive at Step 4 and it will be a tough test for us.

“FA Cup ties are never easy either, the stakes are always higher with it being a knockout game, and so nothing is a given. And then Cambridge in the league on Monday will be a tough one too.”

Bury Town v Basildon United. Opening game of the 2019/20 season Isthmian League North. Picture: Neil Dady (15597095)

Chenery was delighted with his team’s performance on Saturday against Basildon and feels the squad are in a good position to hunt for victory on both Saturday and Monday.

“We were immense against Basildon,” he said. “I’m really pleased, we were excellent and we could have won by an even more comfortable scoreline actually.”

Cemal Ramadan got Bury off to the perfect start at their Denny Bros Stadium, with a score in the second minute as Bury’s fast pace out of the blocks caught Basildon by surprise.

The Blues first goal was a quick attack on the wing and a low cross into the box for Ramadan to side foot home.

Their second goal came on nine minutes with Ryan Jolland hitting a superb strike from outside the box, which curled around the outstretched goalkeeper and inside the post.

Basildon’s captain Adam Vyse was then sent off with a straight red card in the 33rd minute, but it sparked a fightback from the visitors, who pulled a goal back ahead of the half-time whistle – due to a defensive error – for a 2-1 scoreline at the break.

The second half saw Bury waste no time in getting back on the attack and had the ball in the back of the net again on 49 minutes after a howler from the ‘keeper; the ball went under him and crawled over the goal line, but the assistant referee’s flag saved Basildon’s blushes as he ruled offside.

Olly Hughes found the back of the net after 62 minutes, scoring a stunning goal as he fired an overhead volley high into the roof of the net.

But Jolland was then sent off on 79 minutes to sour the atmosphere but it could not prevent Bury picking up maximum points from their first league encounter.

Chenery said: “Tuesday’s game at Witham was a much tougher occasion, the pitch was terrible and we struggled to get into our rhythm.

“It was still a good enough game though, and I’m happy to have left with a point as well – last season we probably would have lost that game, it was a case of having to roll our sleeves up and we did.

“I think Witham will pick up a lot of wins at home – and we will pick up a lot of wins at our home, we’re very good at home so it was important to get that off to a good start.

“And four points from the first six is a good return and a positive start to the new season.”

Witham scored on the half hour mark, but their lead lasted just a minute as Jake Chambers-Shaw pulled Bury back level after 31 minutes for the 1-1 draw.

There have been five debutants in the starting line-up in the first two games in goalkeeper Daniel Barden, Joe Hood, Taylor Hastings, Will Gardner and Ross Crane, while Cruise Nydazayo and Max Maughn have made their debuts off the bench.

Chenery added: “We’ve played very well together so far, but there is still work to do.”