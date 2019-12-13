Bury Town’s sole focus should not be on returning to the top of the BetVictor Isthmian League North table at this stage of the season, according to the club’s manager.

That was Ben Chenery’s response to his side dropping to third following Saturday’s 3-0 league defeat away to Histon, with the boss aware of there being plenty of time remaining in the season.

The Blues sit level with second-placed Aveley on points but behind on goal difference, with both sides having lost just two of their 13 outings.

FOOTBALL - Bury Town FC v Great Wakering Rovers..Pictured: Bury Bench (Ben Chenery and Bradley Barber)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (24025355)

And that is what Chenery believes the team should focus on, ahead of a league double header at home to sixth-placed Grays Athletic on Saturday (3pm) followed by an away trip to Hullbridge Sports (15th) on Tuesday evening.

“It was a tough game at Histon,” he said. “The pitch was extremely difficult and heavy and that didn’t suit us at all.

“We were unfortunate to go a goal down in the first half but we then missed opportunities to level it up.

“It was just one of those days where things didn’t fall for us but, you know what, that was just our second loss in the league.

“And to make it midway through December having lost just once, now twice, is very good. That’s the issue with being at the top, you’re there to be shot at.

“So we’re still in great health, there’s no concern to have dropped off the top at this stage of the season, it’s only December after all.

“The real battle hasn’t got going at the top yet, we just need to focus on playing well and getting results.

“We have always said we have been punching above our weight this season and the injuries have hurt.”

Chenery has confirmed that none of his five injured first-team players would be available this side of the new year, with the Step 4 manager committed to the younger members of his squad to plug these gaps for the weekend visit from Grays.

“The players have been fantastic in difficult circumstances,” he said. “And we will use the Histon loss as fuel for Saturday.

“Grays are another good team so they will impose quite a few problems and I suspect the pitch will be heavy again.

“They are another team in and around us.

“We made a decision to start fast and it worked for us; the simple problem is that our squad has been decimated by injury and that’s going to have an impact.

“But we are also now a young side that is learning – we have five under-18s in the first team, and they will have learned a lot from Saturday’s game at Histon.

“There’s an element of needing to get through this period with the injuries so, while they are all important months, the next few weeks are massive.”

Club captain Ollie Fenn (ankle), he said, was making slow and steady progress back to fitness while it was hoped Joe White (knee) and Joe Carden (ACL) would also be looking to return in January/February.

Ryan Horne, having ruptured his ACL, is a long-term absentee and is not expected to return this season.

Bury had chances at Histon’s Bridge Road home, but could not break their goal duck on the cold December afternoon.

Histon took the lead in the 19th minute from a corner played into the box and the ball broke loose to Simon Swinton, who could not miss from close range.

Bury’s Cemal Ramadan then went close on 27 minutes, hitting a shot from distance but the ‘keeper got a hand to push the ball over the bar. It was 1-0 at the break.

Bury had a great chance early in the second half with Ross Crane getting into the near post in the 50th minute but his close-range effort was cleared off the line.

On 56 minutes a poor clearance then fell to Joe Hood and, with the keeper out of position, Hood had an empty net to aim at but shot wide of the post.

Two minutes later Histon grabbed a second goal, with a cross into the box which fell to Ed Rolph, who fired Histon two goals in front.

Ross Crane showed good skills to go past two defenders and on into the box on 62 minutes, but overran the ball and the chance was gone.

Histon killed the game off on 75 minutes with their third goal.

Bury were guilty off backing off far too much and Rolph went through into the box to make it 3-0, with the score remaining unchanged until the final whistle.

