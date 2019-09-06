Ben Chenery admitted he could not be more proud of his Bury Town players after they followed up a solid away win at a top five rival by hitting five past Felixstowe & Walton United in their Velocity Trophy opener.

Goals from left-back Will Gardner (38’) and substitute striker Cruise Nyadzayo (87’) saw them end Canvey Island’s unbeaten start to the campaign in the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division on Saturday, and in doing so leapfrog them into second place in the table after four matches.

A Jarid Robson quickfire brace, to punish some poor defending, at the Denny Bros Stadium on Tuesday soon put them firmly in control of their Velocity Trophy Group One opener against Suffolk rivals Felixstowe & Walton United.

Bury Town v Felix Velocity Trophy - Jarid Robson walks the ball in for his second goal in two minutes to put the Blues 2-0 aheadPicture: Neil Dady (16134591)

Olly Hughes bundled home a third before the interval with Emmanuel Machaya’s cool header quickly replying to ex-Blue Tom Debenham’s penalty after the restart before Ryan Jolland’s stunning strike made it 5-1.

Manager Chenery said: “It was really important at the weekend that we made a statement in the league, as we now have a break from the league campaign. I said to the players we need to register points, and we did.

“We went to Canvey and we had to soak up some pressure, of course you do. You go away from home and be resilient: a clean sheet and two goals against a team that I think will be in and around the top five. It was a fantastic win.

Bury Town v Felix Velocity Trophy - Bury's Will Gardner contests a loose ballPicture: Neil Dady (16134582)

“To be able to then come from that with tired legs and with the injuries we have got – with no Taylor Hastings, no Ryan Stafford, no Ollie Fenn, no Daniel Barden, no Jake Chambers-Shaw, no Cemal Ramadan on the pitch – and go up a gear again is a sign of a really good squad of players in terms of their honesty.

“They treated this with the same respect as any other game, and for that I am really proud of them.

“I was so proud to watch that. Our pace and power and our legs and energy, as well as the way we are so ruthless now was really pleasing. And without being disrespectful to the opposition, I thought we could have won it seven or eight.

“It was that clear-cut and it gives me a headache in terms of the players who have come in because they have been fantastic.”

He made four changes from Saturday with young goalkeeper George Bugg, who had conceded double figures on the same pitch 24 hours earlier for a depleted under-23s in an 11-1 league loss to Bowers & Pitsea, replacing Daniel Barden.

Chenery revealed the Norwich City loannee had been rested ahead of international duty.

“Barden is in the Welsh squad, the under-19s,” he said. “He played well here and got called up, so it is great for him and great for the football club.”

With the Velocity Trophy allowing for five substitutions, Chenery was able to hand first-team bows to teenagers Amin Mohammed and Kerrin Lawrence, a forward and centre-back, repsepctively.

It will be the first of consecutive league cup matches for the Blues, with Bury and Heybridge Swifts having agreed to bring their group game in Essex forward to tomorrow (3pm) with both already out of the FA Cup.

But Chenery revealed captain Ollie Fenn is a month away from a return after chipping a bone in his ankle.

Bury: Bugg, Hood, Maughn (Lawrence 83’), Horne, White, Gardner, Robson, Jolland (Cook 77’), Hughes (c) (Ramadan 72’), Machaya (Mohammed 85’), Crane (Nyadzayo 60’). Attendance: 210

Free Press Man of The Match: Jarid Robson. Took his goals well and was lively.