Manager Danny White bemoaned Thetford Town’s wayward finishing during Tuesday night’s 2-1 defeat at Haverhill Rovers.

The visiting Brecklanders were the dominant force for at least an hour, but during that time they only had left-back Andrew Cusack’s early goal to show for their efforts.

A number of opportunities went begging and they were duly punished in the 73rd and 75th minute by two strikes of genuine quality from the home side which wrapped up the three points.

Haverhill Rovers v Thetford Town Andrew Cusack Thetford goal scorer. Picture by Mark Westley. (15195576)

White said: “We controlled the majority of the game so I am really disappointed.

“You have to take your hat off to the two lads who have scored their goals because they are wonder strikes and probably worthy of winning any game, but from our point of view we have had four or five very, very good chances.

“We needed the second goal to kill it off. We were in so much control first half, but they are young lads who are technically gifted and while the gap was one goal they were not going to give up.

“We need to improve massively in front of goal.

“We have created enough chances in every game so far this season but they are not being taken – it is becoming an issue.

“A game is based on 90 minutes and if you do not score your chances we have just been shown what can happen.

“If we want to finish where I think we should this year then we have to be winning these sort of games.”

Cusack’s goal, which arrived in the 11th minute, was one to savour as he ghosted in on the blindside of the Haverhill defence and produced a high calibre finish.

Opportunities to extend the lead then came and went, with Rovers goalkeeper Toby Egan doing well to deny Max Melanson and the ever-willing Michael Campbell twice fired wide when put in the clear.

And Thetford were duly punished within the space of two second-half minutes – first by former Bury Town midfielder Josh Revell, who sent a dipping shot into the roof of the net from 35 yards out, and then by 16-year-old Tyger Smalls’ rocketed volley.

Thetford: Viner, Smith, Cusack, R Bailey, L Bailey, Sanders, Conroy (Hemming 67), Melanson (Edge 78), Campbell, Hutt (Sandell 65), Morton

Attendance: 113

Free Press Man of the Match: Ross Bailey

----

Meanwhile, a single goal was enough to knock Thetford Town out of the Emirates FA Cup at the extra preliminary round stage on Saturday.

The tie’s defining moment came with 21 minutes on the clock when visiting Rothwell Corinthians’ Craig Maisiri was alive in the penalty box to a loose ball, which he duly turned into the net.

Thetford’s first meaningful opening was not carved out until midway through the second half when Dylan Edge rounded the Rothwell goalkeeper, but two retreating defenders got back on the line and the striker could only fire over the top.

East Harling, Norfolk, UK, 06 October 2018..Football action from East Harling v Thetford - Thetford manager Danny White..Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography. (15247170)

Elliot Smith struck the crossbar as the encounter headed towards the final whistle, with Danny White’s men unable to force a replay.

Thetford, who have bowed out of the competition at the first hurdle in three of the last four seasons, will return to league action tomorrow at Stanway Rovers (3pm).

And that match is followed on Tuesday evening by the visit of Cambridgeshire-based Godmanchester Rovers to Mundford Road (7.45pm).

* Meanwhile, manager White has also confirmed to the Free Press that summer signing Matt Hayden – formerly of Stowmarket Town and Mildenhall Town – has left the club by mutual consent, having failed to make a competitive appearance.