After joining Bury Town, Quevin Castro is hoping he can prove beyond doubt that he has the X factor to get a permanent stay with Ipswich Town.

The Thetford-based 18-year-old has been training full-time with the Sky Bet League One club’s under-23s and under-18s’ players since August.

Despite interest from bigger clubs, he has been happy to wait for an Ipswich deal to materialise.

After spells in non-league with Leiston and Mildenhall Town already this season, the former Thetford Town midfielder believes it will be his time in a Bury shirt which will make or break his Ipswich dream.

“They are putting me to the test and I think I have done pretty well,” he said, ahead of third-placed Bury hosting Canvey Island tomorrow (3pm).

“They just want to see me in a couple of games for Bury and really analyse me. Probably in the next six weeks they will make a decision.

“They have high expectations for me and so I have got to live up to those.”

But after making his Bury debut late on in the 2-1 win over hosting Cambridge City on New Year’s Day, he is more than happy to be with the west Suffolk Blues. Ipswich Town loanees Colin Oppong, Tommy Smith and Alex Henderson are among those he trains with during the week at Playford Road, making it an easy transition.

“It is a good club to be at at the moment,” he said. “They have some good young lads and everyone gets along.

“I know Ben Chenery and he is a good manager and lets you express yourself.

“I know Tommy and Alex and we are very close. Colin is like my older brother.”

Although he has not spoken to Ipswich’s manager Paul Lambert yet, he said the Scotsman has watched him train after he was invited to take part in a first-team session with some other young players.

He added: “I have just been keeping my feet on the ground and getting my head down working hard in training.”

Bury manager Chenery said: “He has come to us to play and get some consistency with his football.

“We have got a lot of games coming up so we will need to utilise the squad fully to keep this run going.”

