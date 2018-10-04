Carla carries off double after keeping club afloat

The winners of the West Suffolk Sports Awards 2018 Picture: Phil Morley (4506773)

West Suffolk Swimming Club’s Carla Barnes admitted to being stunned at walking away from Tattersalls with two trophies from the second Greene King IPA West Suffolk Sports Awards.

But for the people at her club who know what she does – putting in the equivalent of a whole day’s work a week unpaid to keep them afloat in her role as treasurer – it was deserved recognition for a largely unseen hero of local sport.

The mother-of-two from Moreton Hall, who also juggles a full-time job in accountancy alongside her swimming club administration and social events roles, was the recipient of both the Unison Unsung Hero Award and the Smarter Drop from Anglia Water Community Volunteer of The Year Award at the Abbeycroft Leisure-run event which rewards sporting talent and heroes across the St Edmundsbury and Forest Heath District Council areas.

Asked if she could have imagined winning back-to-back awards, and the only person on the night to receive two, she said: “No. I did not even know I was nominated!

“I don’t really like the limelight or anything like that.

“Really, I’m only doing my day job on the finances side, so it is business as normal.”

She said she has done, on average, around seven hours a week since taking responsibility for finances in 2012, with her nomination saying she has taken the club ‘from financial wilderness guiding us to operating a well-organised and efficient system’.

She has also sorted and secured CASC status, as well as setting up pensions for their full-time coaches.

“There is a lot to do as there is 300-odd members, so it is quite full on,” she admitted.

“It is an amazing club. Everyone in it gives a lot.”

On a night of celebration of local sport at the iconic Newmarket venue, west Suffolk’s role in Ipswich Basketball Club’s amazing successes last season was honoured with Ixworth’s Esther Little retaining her title as Newmarket Racecourses Young Sports Personality of The Year, while Bury’s Harriet Welham won the Music Sales Ltd Sports Personality of The Year Award, following her three most valuable player awards in the three national title campaigns. Hayley Rigby claimed the Suffolk Sport Coach of The Year Award after leading Ipswich’s Under-16s and East of England U13s Girls to national cup successes.

Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club’s Steph Hanratty scooped the Newprint Performance of The Year Award, finishing as England’s top try scorer as they lifted the World Deaf 7s Cup.

The Bury Bicycle Collective, which began as a Facebook group, were named Greene King Club of the Year.