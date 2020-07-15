Mildenhall Town captain Luke Butcher to stay with the club for the 2020/21 campaign
Captain Luke Butcher has agreed to remain with Mildenhall Town for the 2020/21 season.
The long-serving centre-back arrived at Recreation Way in 2015 and was a key figure in the side that won the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division title and back-to-back League Challenge Cups.
And last term he made 27 appearances for the club prior to Covid-19 cutting proceedings short.
Manager Ricky Cornish said: "Luke is a massively important player and leader for us.
"I am delighted he’s agreed to stay for another season. He leads by example and will again be a driving force."
Butcher is the 12th player to have re-committed to Mildenhall this summer, while Jamie Thurlbourne is their only new addition to date.
