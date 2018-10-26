Stowmarket Town manager Rick Andrews says he is not surprised by Ollie Canfer’s prolific form in front of goal so far this season.

Twelve months ago the former Bury Town and AFC Sudbury midfielder had announced his injury-forced retirement from the game.

The 30-year-old made his return when he signed for Stow in the summer and on Tuesday scored four times, as the Old Gold and Blacks thrashed Haverhill Rovers 6-1 in the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup.

It took Canfer’s tally for the season to 13 goals, one less than his team-mate Josh Mayhew, and the two cousins are leading the way in the race for the Premier Division golden boot.

“We tried to protect him at the start of the season and maybe we were a bit too cautious with him,” said Andrews, whose second-placed side host Godmanchester Rovers (5th) tomorrow (3pm).

“But I’m not surprised (with how he has started). He’s played levels above where we are for a number of years. I’m pleased that he’s back playing and with no injuries; touch wood that continues for a long time.

“It’s like he’s never been away and he’s playing in a good side, with good players, and he took all of his goals very well.

“Ollie coming in has been a breath of fresh air and I’m pleased that he’s enjoying his football.”

Andrews hit the 250-game milestone as Stow manager in Saturday’s 1-1 draw away at Kirkley & Pakefield in the Premier Division, and ahead of kick-off on Tuesday was presented with a plaque to mark the achievement.

“I’m proud,” he said. “We’ve come a long way in a relatively short period of time. I think over the five seasons I’ve been here, year on year the squad has improved.

“Year on year off the pitch has improved and we’re trying to do things the right way.

“It’s always nice to get personal recognition, but there’s lots and lots of people involved.

“I’ve always said I’ll carry on as long as I enjoy it, and I’m enjoying it.

“I promised the supporters when I first joined that they would have a team that would play football, and I think we’ve done that, even in the early years.

“It’s nice, because people enjoy it and come in the cold weather and I want them to be entertained.”

Stow struck three times in each half on Tuesday night, with Canfer opening the scoring after six minutes, before strikes from Robbie Sweeney and Mayhew made it 3-0 before the break.

Canfer netted a second-half hat trick to take his tally for the night to four, with Ryan Geoghegan grabbing a consolation for Rovers in the last minute.

Stow have been boosted by the recent return of Ace Howell to the squad, while Matt Paine, Jack Baker and David Kempson are all out with injuries.