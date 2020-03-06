Ben Chenery believes Tuesday’s victory at Ram Meadow shows his Bury Town side have the physical and mental capabilities to go the distance in the race for a play-off spot.

Back-to-back home defeats amid a punishing injury list had left the Blues holding on to the fifth and final place in the promotion shake-up in the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division.

But they got back on track with a 2-1 home win over Grays Athletic in midweek that was more comfortable than the scoreline suggests.

Cemal Ramdan is all smiles as his celebrates his goal to put Bury Town 2-0 ahead against Grays Athletic

The three points saw them jump into third place, albeit with others holding games in hand. But after a tough period of results it also sent out an important message to their rivals, in their manager’s eyes.

“We have been suffering with injuries and we know that,” said Chenery. “I think a couple of games were a bridge too far.

“We were really good in the Maldon (& Tiptree, lost 2-1) game and we expended a lot of energy in that and I just felt we looked tired and jaded mentally and physically, and understandably so.

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery

“But that was important for us as a football club and players and management staff to send a message to everyone that we’re not done.

“We’ve got loads more in us and we look forward to Saturday now again and we look forward to being at home and looking to record another three points. It is going to be one hell of a journey until the end of the season.

“It is going to be tight up there but we are well in it.”

He revealed he hopes to get a few players back tomorrow (3pm), including goalkeeper Daniel Barden (knee), for the visit of a Hullbridge Sports side who are looking nervously over their shoulders at the relegation spot.

The Bridge were hammered 5-0 at home to Cambridge City on Tuesday, making Chenery wary of a reaction.

“We have to take that on board; when teams are wounded and hurting they are going to be at it,” he said.

“It is going to be another tough encounter in which we need to earn the right to play and the weather will probably be unkind again and it will be difficult.

“But look, we are in a good place and we will hopefully get some players back for Saturday.”

Centre-back Joe White missed Tuesday’s game through illness while full-back Ryan Stafford is hoping to declare himself fit from an ankle injury. Carlos Edwards will not be available, though.

Tuesday then sees Bury travel to lower-league Walsham-le-Willows in the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup quarter-final (7.45pm).

