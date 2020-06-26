Following the success of Daniel Barden’s stay with the club, Bury Town are set to benefit from another loan goalkeeper from Norwich City for the 2020/21 campaign.

Alan Lee, the Blues’ director of club development, revealed another promising young shot-stopper would be given the chance to develop with them after the Premier League side were delighted at how last year’s deal with Barden worked out.

“Subject to the season resembling something like a normal season we will be looking to do the same again,” he said, having brought the former Arsenal academy player to Ram Meadow after Luis Tibbles’ transfer to Lowestoft Town.

Alan Lee is set to implement a five-year plan to move Bury Town FC forwardsPicture: Neil Dady (Bury Town FC) (36976427)

“Daniel just grew so much from the first few games, including as a person, getting more confident in himself. His dad had some very kind things to say to us afterwards and I know the first-team (goalkeeper) coach had been down.

“It is a credit to our staff, to Ben (Chenery, manager) and Alex Rossis (goalkeeper coach) who have experience and know how to treat people. The feedback I got from Norwich was they were very impressed and all things being well they would love to do it again.”

As well as with Norwich, the Isthmian League North Division side had a strong relationship with their East Anglian rivals Ipswich Town last season, bringing in no less than five of their young players as injuries mounted up.

Bury Town goalkeeper Daniel Barden makes a catch under pressurePicture: Neil Dady (37117232)

Defenders Alex Henderson and Tommy Smith, midfielders Lounes Foudil and Quevin Castro and striker Colin Oppong all turned out for Bury at some point during the coronavirus-curtailed 2019/20 campaign.

It followed on the back of the likes of Jack Lankester and Brett McGavin enjoying successful spells at Ram Meadow the previous term.

And despite Ipswich announcing a new formal relationship with Needham Market for next season, Lee believes Bury will still get the chance to develop more players from his former club.

“I would be surprised if we do not have a couple of Ipswich players again,” he said.

“Ultimately the players know they will get well looked after and enjoy it here. It is really good for Ipswich, for the experience of the boys and good for our players and our fans who like to see it. I always say you cannot rely and depend on these things though."

