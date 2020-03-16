Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club's Greene King IPA 7s tournament, having been advertised for May 16, has been postponed due to fears over the coronavirus pandemic.

For the Haberden-based club it is their biggest attended sporting event of the year, usually attracting 1,000-2,000 spectators with sides coming from professional teams in what is billed as a family fun day.

But the organisers have fallen in line with the Super Sevens Series – of which it was scheduled to be the first of four linked tournaments across the country – in postponing it until a yet-to-be-announced date.

BSE Rugby 7s - Akuma Hurriances after being presented with the Men's Elite trophy by Leicester Tigers and England hooker Tom YoungPicture: Shawn Pearce (9944549)

A statement released on the club's website said: "We have taken the unfortunate decision to postpone the annual Sevens.

"With the situation continuously changing surrounding Covid-19 and mass gatherings, we have made the decision now that it is in the best interests to postpone our annual Super Sevens Series.

"We are hoping to arrange a new date later in the year.

"We will share details as soon as we can."

The Super Sevens Series had announced they added two new venues this year, in Aldershot and Nottingham, while the core men's sides competing had expanded to 14 and the women's to six. There are two spaces for guest sides in each.

Bury were set to hold their Greene King IPA 7s tournament for the 12th time but it is not a big money maker for the club, who have to cover a lot of costs in staging it.

Last year's event at the GK IPA Haberden saw a new name on the trophy with Akuma Hurricanes – who finished

third in their debut season in the Super Sevens Series after an amalgamation of The Rugby Agents and Akuma – beating debutants Speranza22 in the final.

BSE Rugby 7s - A Guildford Bears player slips out of a Leicester Tigers' tackler's grasp in front of a large crowd. Guildford Bears went on to life the Elite PlatePicture: Shawn Pearce (31731270)

Leicester Tigers captain Tom Youngs was the tournament’s celebrity guest who handed out the trophies and posed for selfies with the crowd.

Neither five-time winners Samurai nor Premiership giants Leicester Tigers made it past the quarter-finals.

The first Elite Women's tournament at Bury was won by Samurai RFC.

