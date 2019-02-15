Bury youth golfers get county awards

Two Bury St Edmunds junior golfers received awards at the Suffolk Ladies County Golf Association’s annual meeting recently.

Georgia Parker was awarded the Eva Harris Shield for her achievements as a Junior, which culminated in her selection for England Golf’s U18 East Region squad at the trials weekend.

And 2018 was a year of golfing highs for the young player including winning the Bury Club’s Bone Trophy, representing Suffolk in the East Region junior match days and reaching the knockout stage of the County Ladies’ Championship on her debut.

Georgia Parker at St Andrews (7175393)

During the year her handicap dropped from 9 to 6.9. She will also be taking on the role of Junior county captain for 2019.

Sophie Kubitzek, whose handicap reduced from 33 to 16 over the year, received the Suffolk County Junior Improver of the Year trophy.

During 2018 she enjoyed success in several Junior opens including two top-three finishes in the Suffolk Junior Open and two top fives in the Suffolk Schools Championship.

Junior Golfer of the Year (Bury GC) and Junior Improver of the Year (Suffolk County) Sophie Kubitzek - photo Contributed by Sandra Standard (7175395)

In November she was presented with the Junior Golfer of the Year trophy by Bury Junior organiser, Joan Hogarth.

Coincidently, both Georgia and Sophie are left handed but play golf right handed.

Their coach at Bury, golf pro Simon Byford (who is right handed), is attempting to learn how to play golf left handed, which he intends to document over a three-year period.

His journey can be followed via the YouTube channel PGALife 365 which he co-presents with Adam Trett (PGA Pro at the Suffolk GC).

Thetford Golf Club

For the first time a female pairing won the Thetford Winter ProAm on February 7.

Saffron Walden professional Sarah Smith and Wendy Cook from Colne Valley – a Breckland member at Thetford – showed the way to do it with a better-ball score of 67.

That was two better than Chris Soanes & James Nolloth, Paul Maddy & Christian Weisner and Miles Collins & Roger Toone.

Collins had the best pro score for the second month running with 70 (four birdies and two bogeys) while Maddy returned 71, Adam Pike 72 and Andy Marshall 74.

The AmAm prize went to Tom Hatton and Dean Brace, who said afterwards: “As usual the course was fantastic.”

Thetford general manager, Malcolm Grubb, added: “A strong, cold wind had made conditions difficult but despite the slow-clearing snow, which had led to the course still being closed on Monday, it was good to hear that the greens had recovered so well.”

Suffolk Seniors’ Team Knockout

Bury St Edmunds, The Suffolk and Stowmarket will all enjoy home advantage in the first round of the Suffolk County Beaumont Trophy against Brett Vale, Bramford and Thorpeness respectively. Flempton have drawn away at Kingfishers.

Bury have a formidable record in this trophy in recent years: winners in 2015 and 2017 and runners-up to Haverhill last year.

The Beaumont Trophy is competed for by clubs affiliated to the Suffolk Golf Union. It is for golfers over the age of 55 with a handicap of between 13 and 20. Each team requires a minimum of two players over the age of 65 on the day of the competition.

It is competed for on handicap with teams of eight playing four fourball betterball games against each other on a matchplay knock-out basis over 18 holes.

Scoring is on a cumulative holes basis (rather than matches) meaning every hole counts and all 18 holes must be completed in each individual match.

The winning team is calculated on the team with the most ‘holes’. The initial rounds are either home or away and the semi-final and final are played on a neutral venue.

The Parks Trophy is played to the same format and rules as the Beaumont, but is for golfers with handicaps lower than 12.

None of our local west Suffolk-based teams progressed past the third round last year and they will all be hoping for better fortunes this year.

In round one, Stowmarket have a bye but face a tough match against holders Thorpeness in round two, Bury travel to Hintlesham and Flempton host Fynn Valley at their 9-hole gem.