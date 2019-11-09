Bury St Edmunds Men’s VIIs followed up their first point in more than two seasons of playing in the East League by netting their first ever competitive victory on Saturday.

At the 45th attempt the side managed to claim all three points, storming to a 5-1 victory away at Sudbury IV in Division 6NE(S), which was the highlight of a weekend that saw Bury’s senior teams rack up seven wins to four defeats.

Peter Lillistone hit the backboard three times for the sevens while Dominic Holmes and Keiran O’Connell were also on target.

Bury St Edmunds Hockey Club's Men's VIIs who got their first victory in the East League at the 45th attempt on Saturday (20826739)

Meanwhile the Ladies beat St Neots 3-2 at home in Division 1N on Saturday. Bury went 1-0 down before goals from Sara Havers, Mazz Chapman and Ella Dowling put them 3-1 to the good.

A late goal from the visitors made for an uncomfortable couple of minutes at the end of the game before they ran out winners to move them up to sixth spot in the league.

It was a win for the Ladies II in Division 2NW as well, as Bury eased to a 4-0 victory away to Bourne Deeping.

A brace each for Kate Bastow and Clare Parker saw them stay in fourth place in the table.

The Ladies III recorded a similar scoreline in Division 3NE against IES III.

Goals from Jo Etherton, Holly Reynolds and Tilly Ruffell (2) eased them to victory as they retain second spot in the league.

The Ladies IV completed the set with another 4-0 in Division 4NE, away at IES IV, the goals scored by Kathryn Mitchell (2), Stella Wilkinson and Freya Williams mean they still top the table.

The Men’s III continued their winning run in Division 4NE, with a 3-1 win at home against East Coast I ensuring they retained top spot.

Bury’s goals came from Jim Armitage and the free-scoring strike-twins Steven Gilfillan and Paul Whiting.

The Men’s I hosted Cambridge City III in a ding-dong battle at Culford, finally going down 3-4 to the visitors in Division 1.

Bury’s goals were scored by Mikey Thompson, Josh Skillern and Tom Campbell-Todd. The result drops them to ninth place in the table.

The Men’s II travelled to Norwich Dragons II in Division 3NE.

Bury fell two goals behind before grabbing one back through Matt Thompson. Despite late pressure they couldn’t restore parity and finished with a 2-1 defeat.

The Men’s IV also travelled to the Dragons Den in Division 5NE, this time to face Norwich Dragons IV.

Bury went in 2-0 down at half time but were able to pull one back in the second half through Alex Gospel. However, it was not enough as Dragons scored again to consign the away team to a 3-1 defeat.

Also, in Division 5NE, the Men’s V secured a thumping 6-0 home win over IES V.

Goals came from Nick Drake, Elliott Gregory and youngster Ben Alberts (4).

The Men’s VI finally surrendered their unbeaten start to the season losing 3-1 at home to Felixstowe III in Division 6NE(S), Bury’s goal being scored by Mike Surridge. Despite the result they stay top of the table.

The home games were very well supported with the Vice President’s day boosting the attendances.

Players of the week: Peter Lillistone, Tom Campbell-Todd, Holly Reynolds, Ella Dowling, Kate Bastow, Millie Gale, Finn Milbank, Tom West, Ben Alberts.