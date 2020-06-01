Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club’s Under-14s recognised a positive 2019/20 campaign with their end-of-season awards at a virtual ceremony earlier this month.

Over the course of 18 matches the team triumphed on a total of 16 occasions, including winning their last 14 matches consecutively, scoring an impressive 109 tries along the way.

They won the Suffolk Cup in early March and would have had the opportunity to test themselves against the best teams throughout East Anglia before the season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bury U14s George Howard (35439383)

The award winners were: George Howard (Player of the Year and Ball-handling Skills, pictured), Sam Green (Most improved), Benjamin Hewett (Clubman), George Howard, Billy Reid (Evasion Skills), Jack Griggs (Tackling Skills), Vincent La Starza (Impact in Contact).

