Nick Wakley makes first new signing as Bury St Edmunds head coach ahead of Birmingham trip
Bury St Edmunds have completed the first signing of the Nick Wakley era in time for their trip to basement side Birmingham & Solihull tomorrow (2.30pm).
The Wolfpack, who are on a dismal run of five games without a win following Saturday’s 17-13 home defeat to Clifton, were desperately short of options at hooker following a number of injuries.
But the club have secured the services of Toby Francombe, 22, from Western Province Academy in South Africa, also a back row forward, until the end of the season to solve the crisis.
Pro-am performance director Terry Sands said of the player who has represented Kenya at U20 level: “We had injuries to Sam Bixby, Callum Torpey and now Jordan Argerich, so we had to bring someone in.”
He also said the 11th-placed National League 2 South side are in discussions with a few other potential new recruits to boost new head coach Wakley’s options.