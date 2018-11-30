Bury St Edmunds have completed the first signing of the Nick Wakley era in time for their trip to basement side Birmingham & Solihull tomorrow (2.30pm).

NEW BOSS: Nick Wakley

The Wolfpack, who are on a dismal run of five games without a win following Saturday’s 17-13 home defeat to Clifton, were desperately short of options at hooker following a number of injuries.

But the club have secured the services of Toby Francombe, 22, from Western Province Academy in South Africa, also a back row forward, until the end of the season to solve the crisis.

Pro-am performance director Terry Sands said of the player who has represented Kenya at U20 level: “We had injuries to Sam Bixby, Callum Torpey and now Jordan Argerich, so we had to bring someone in.”

He also said the 11th-placed National League 2 South side are in discussions with a few other potential new recruits to boost new head coach Wakley’s options.