Blues 'keeper Luis Tibbles is getting set for the trip of a lifetime after being called into an England FA XI side by England C manager Paul Fairclough to take part in a tour of the Falkland Islands next month.

The England FA XI squad will assemble on Wednesday, November 7 at North Leigh FC, returning to RAF Brize Norton the following Tuesday. It is not yet known how many games the side will play in. The 16 man squad is mainly made up of Step 4 players with fellow Bostik League North Division side Witham Town also represented via Sam Ashford.

Bury Town press officer Chris Ward said he believed Tibbles was the first player to ever be selected for a national side based on their displays in a Bury Town shirt, with the club's link-up with West Suffolk College in the now defunct Team Bury side having previously players represent the England Colleges' side.

"It is brilliant for the club and for Luis," he said.

Asked if the club had been asked to put someone forward, he said: "We were not aware anyone had come to visit and we certainly did not put anyone forward.

"Whether they have made the selection on watching him for Bury or based on stats, I don't know."

The letter to the club from the FA arrived yesterday and described it as as 'truly a once in a lifetime opportunity' for their player, which Tibbles has now accepted after being informed of the call-up, which will only see him miss the league game at Tilbury on the Saturday.

England FA XI squad: Charlie Ruff (Hertford Town), Carl Pearce (Northwood), Harry Curtis (St Paul's, Jersey), Liam Ferdinand (Bracknell Town), Ibrahim Olutade (Hanwell Town), Mitchell Parker (Reading City), Olly Spooner (Basildon United), Jonathan Lacey (Leverstock Green), Louis Tibbles (Bury Town), Leigh Bedwell (Didcot Town), Alex Brown (Buxton), Brendon Ocran (Barking), Alex Paine (Chalfont St Peter), Sam Ashford (Witham Town).