Tommy Smith has put pen to paper on his first professional contract with Ipswich Town, as the Bury Town loanee commits to the Portman Road club for the next two years.

The 18-year-old Academy scholar has impressed during his time at Ram Meadow, making 16 appearances in all competitions for the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division side since his Step 4 debut on November 30.

Bury St Edmunds' Smith did not take long to follow it up with his professional debut, coming on as a substitute for Ipswich a week later in the Leasing.com EFL Trophy.

Football - Bury Town v Maldon & Tiptree - Tommy Smith looking for a Bury Town Equalizer - Location - Ram Meadow - Picture - Neil Dady. (30149430)

He played his part as Paul Lambert's side reached the last 16 of the trophy with a penalty shootout victory at Peterborough United, following a 1-1 draw.

Smith, who has not missed a Bury Town fixture since his debut, has done enough to attract attention and his strong progress has been rewarded with a deal until the summer of 2022, with a year option on top.

The full-back became a full time scholar at Blues’ Academy in the summer of 2018 and is one of nine homegrown players to have made their senior bow for Blues this season, including Bury's Liam Gibbs and Brett McGavin as well as Tommy Hughes and Boxford's Alex Henderson. All have played for Bury Town.

Football - Bury Town v Dereham Town- Tommy Smith on loan from Ipswich Town evades a Dereham Challenge - Location - Ram Meadow - Picture - Neil Dady. (30149432)

Read more Football