Bury Town to tread carefully around tricky FA Cup fixture

SLIPPERY FIXTURE: Ben Chenery has warned his side that they could easily be undone by Burnham without focus (Picture: Mecha Morton)

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery sees this weekend’s FA Cup fixture – against a side that play several divisions lower – as a ‘potential banana skin’.

The Bostik League North Division team are away to Burnham on Saturday in the Emirates FA Cup First Round Qualifying (3pm).

They will be the firm favourites as a side well established at Step 4, compared to Burnham’s position in Step 6’s Hellenic League Division One East.

But Chenery has said ‘league position goes out the window in the cups’ as he confirmed the side are not taking the game lightly.

“There’s no easy fixtures,” he said. “I have looked at them and they are a football club that were playing at a higher level a few seasons ago so they have the talent and ability.

“We are not taking it lightly, and we need to make sure we approach the game in the right way.

“It’s a potential banana skin for us, so we need to be careful.

“If we don’t perform, then we will be in trouble.

“And it would be a big disappointment to lose.”

It is the side’s second outing in this season’s competition, having come through the preliminary round away to Waltham Abbey by a comfortable 2-0 scoreline.

Ollie Hughes bagged a brace in that performance and Chenery wants to see his frontmen doing similar on Saturday.

“It’s great that there have been goals coming from all over the pitch,” he said.

“I could do with some more coming from up front, and set-pieces as well as we develop more.

“But as I’ve said before, we are gelling together as a team having had the biggest turnaround in terms of the squad for a long time. And so we are a work in progress still.

“I will say, however, that their attitude is very good and their desire to work and learn makes my job easier.”

With £6,000 up for grabs for the winner, it is a match which also has more riding on it than just football but that is not something Chenery is concerned about.

“The financials are for the board, that’s not my concern,” he said. “But it is a welcome break from the pressure of the league campaign.

“Unfortunately our involvement comes very early in the season and it means we haven’t had time to hit our best form.

“But we go into Saturday on the back of a disappointing loss at Canvey Island, and this is a good opportunity for a bounce-back win.”

Chenery added that the main attraction of the FA Cup is the enjoyment factor, for the fans and players.

“We enjoy playing in it,” he said.

“There’s a real buzz about FA Cup fixtures, and so we give it our all for the fans – it’s a great competition for the club to be involved in.

“And every year we want to play and see where it takes us, and go as far as we possibly can.”