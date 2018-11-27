Bury Town returned home with a Bostik League North point after a 2-2 draw away at top-of-the-table Bowers & Pitsea on Saturday.

The side with play-off ambitions had to come back from two goals down to rescue the point against the high-flyers, with second-half strikes from Jake Kerins and Jake Chambers Shaw.

Bury Town had to work hard all afternoon to compete with Bowers who looked dangerous with every attack, but two late goals ensured the points were shared.

Bowers started on the attack and on 8 minutes Callum Leahy had his shot from inside the box blocked by the Bury defence.

On 12 minutes David Knight hit the post after another quick break forward from Bowers.

Bury Town's Jake Kerins.Pic - Richard Marsham. (5625430)

Bury had a chance on 28 minutes with Tommy Hughes getting down the wing and almost finding Cemal Ramadan in the box.

A minutes later it was Bowers on the attack again and after a good save from Bury keeper Luis Tibbles the loose ball fell to Bradley Warner who shot just wide.

On 35 minutes a long powerful strike from Quenton Moneville was saved well by Tibbles. Bury had a great chance on 37 minutes with Emmanuel Machaya in on the keeper inside the six-yard box but he chose placement over power and Andrew Wilton made the save.

On 39 minutes Lewis Manor was clean trough on goal for Bowers but his low shot was no problem for Tibbles to save. Bower took the lead on 43 minutes with an exceptional free kick which was placed perfectly in the top corner by Warner and gave Tibbles no chance of getting to the ball.

In the second half, it was Bury with the first chance on 47 minutes with Ollie Hughes putting a good cross in for Jake Chambers Shaw to head just wide of the post.

Bowers were awarded a penalty on 56 minutes after a handball in the box and David Knight stepped up to score from the spot.

Bury Town's Jake Chambers Shaw....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (5625437)

With the game looking to be all over for Bury Jake Kerins gave Bury hope with a stunning strike from distance which beat Andrew Wilton as it flew past his and in to the back of the net on 62 minutes.

Bury were back in the game and on 66 minutes an exceptional free kick from Chamber Shaw fooled everyone as it landed in the far corner of the net to put Bury level.

Ollie Hughes made another chance for Bury on 77 minutes as he set up Tommy Hughes on the edge of the box, but the defence got a touch which took the ball away from Hughes before he could strike.

On 79 minutes Tanner Call chased a long ball down the wing and put a low cross in for Chambers Shaw who hit a powerful strike which was saved well by Wilton. Bowers had a chance just before the end with Lewis Manor finding some space in the Bury box but a good save from Tibbles denied Bowers a late winner.

Attendance: 122

Bury: Luis Tibbles, Jake Kerins, Ryan Stafford, Ryley Scott, Joe White, Tommy Hughes, Emmanuel Machaya (Tanner Call 59'), Ryan Horne, Ollie Hughes, Cemal Ramadan, Jake Chambers Shaw (Harry Brown 86')

Unused: Joshua Revell, Tommy Robinson, Nicholas Hayes