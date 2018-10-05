Bury Town v Horsham - Ollie Hughes rues a missed chance.Pic - Richard Marsham. (4483189)

Bury Town boss Ben Chenery does not want to hide behind the ‘overcomplicated’ tactics of football: there’s two boxes and you’re meant to score in one and defend the other – which you achieve or fail at.

But, despite accepting that his team failed at that on Saturday as they exited the FA Trophy at the first hurdle via a 2-1 scoreline, he was not overly critical of the performance of his side.

The Bostik League North Division side are simply missing a goal poacher, he said.

The side were beaten 2-1 by Horsham at Ram Meadow to leave the Buildvase FA Trophy at the earliest stage in the club’s history in the Extra Preliminary Round (introduced for the first time this season).

“Football has become overcomplicated in the past 10 years, in terms of formation and philosophies being thrown about,” the Blues manager said.

“All it really is though is two boxes – you defend one and score in the other – that’s football. That’s not changed from U8s up, it’s about how you get that ball into the opposing box and how to get it into attacking areas.

“And we’re getting it there, but now it’s about putting it in the back of the net, which can be the hardest thing to do in football, but it’s what we are now lacking.

“I would think it was a massive problem if we weren’t creating chances and getting the ball into attacking areas, but we are, but then losing our way a bit in the final third.

Bury Town v Horsham - Tanner Call.Pic - Richard Marsham. (4483175)

“Goals win matches but, that said, I felt it was a great effort from the side.

“The game got really stretched and was quite frantic, but I don’t have any complaints about the way we played. We just didn’t quite get over the line.

“The lads worked their socks off, they were fully committed, they passed the ball, they were brave and creative but it’s like a boxer having someone on the ropes but not finishing them off.

“That’s instinct, it’s not something you can coach. It’s an innate talent you have or you don’t – so I can’t knock the application or effort of the players at all.

“It’s no secret I’m looking for a striker and that game shows why – we were missing that killer instinct in the box.”

The first half produced limited chances for both sides as Bury made use of the long ball with Tanner Call and Ollie Hughes looking bright up front but unable to convert.

Ryan Horne had the best chance for the home team on the half-hour mark, as he and Hughes exchanged passes before Horne sent a curling shot just wide of the top left corner.

But Horsham also came close, with a free-kick rattling the post to end the half goalless.

Bury Town v Horsham - Jake Chambers Shaw.Pic - Richard Marsham. (4483179)

It took only two minutes for the visitors to take the lead after the break, as Rob O’Toole ran on to a ball to score in the 47th minute.

With the game evenly balanced, the 270-strong crowd were confident the game held further goals – and they were right, but not in the way most expected.

Horsham rattled the post for a second time on the hour mark as the sides exchanged chances, but the home team lacked the energy of their first-half performance.

Despite that, their golden chance came one minute from full-time, as substitute Tommy Robinson received the ball in a great spot in the box but could only fumble a pass to Hughes who volleyed over.

As Bury pushed forward as the clock ticked into added time, Horsham took advantage of no-one being home.

The visitors’ winger Tyrell Richardson-Brown stole possession and hit Bury quickly on the break to score in the 92nd minute and secure the result.

But the Blues were the ones to have the final say, as Hughes scored a scrappy consolation goal in the 97th minute after a goalmouth scramble – to see them crash out of a competition the manager won as a player at Canvey Island (2000/01 season).

Chenery said: “Of course it is disappointing, but I feel the team did their best and worked hard. So it is what it is.

“Basildon (United) next for us on Saturday, away in the league so we will continue to work in training on that final third problem.

“It’s about seeing the chance and then putting it away. We need to do it better.

Bury Town v Horsham - Kyran Clements.Pic - Richard Marsham. (4483180)

“So although we are talking to people, we can’t rely on bringing a new striker in to be the fix, we have to be very mindful that we have midfielders who haven’t scored a goal yet.

“I mean, our centre-halves have scored, our strikers have scored, so there are goals that need to start coming from our midfield.

“That’s definitely on my mind for future matches.”

Bury Town: Tibbles, Kerins, Stafford, Fenn (C), Miller, Clements, Chambers Shaw, Jolland (Robinson 82’), Hughes, Horne, Call (Machaya 68’). Unused subs: Simpson, White, Bugg

Attendance: 270

Meanwhile, the U18s suffered the same fate – and scoreline – as their senior counterparts in Monday night’s Second Qualifying Round of the FA Youth Cup.

They lost 2-1 at home to Dereham Town to see them booted out of the competition.