Ben Chenery said his Bury Town side are ‘just relentless at the moment’ after watching them put four goals past Felixstowe & Walton United in the Suffolk Premier Cup.

The BetVictor Isthmian League North rivals faced off at Ram Meadow in the second round of the county cup on Tuesday night, with the home team emerging 4-1 winners.

Their visitors have had a tough season so far and were in their first game with new management, but it is also the second big victory Bury have inflicted over their Suffolk coast visitors this term, having beaten them 5-1 in the Velocity Trophy last month.

Bury were dominant, with Ryan Stafford’s third-minute strike ensuring the home team were always in charge. Further goals from Cemal Ramadan, Emmanuel Machaya and a second for Stafford sealed their passage to the quarter=finals of the Premier Cup, with the draw due to announced on Saturday at 5.30pm (Suffolk FA Twitter).

Chenery said: “It’s been a long build with this squad, we always said it would take time for them to find their identity but we’re starting to get there; we have a really strong squad that goes beyond the first 11.

“They played with a real sense of identity – in the way that we play in midfield with a diamond, we need our full-backs to be involved, it’s a whole team thing and I think, if I’m being honest, I probably didn’t have the right mix of defensive full-backs last year and the midfield often got stretched.

“But we’ve got the right combination now and it’s working, our full-backs are scoring – Ryan Jolland scored Saturday as full-back and Ryan Stafford scored two this evening.

“They are like wingers and we are taking people on, that’s a big difference but we also just have a better squad.

“We made five changes from Saturday and every single one of them could play in the first 11. That gives me a headache but they’re a great set of lads and they’re just relentless at the moment.

“It is encouraging to put nine goals past them, obviously they have new managers in place and I told the boys that it’s important stamp our authority on the game.

“I think we should have scored more if I’m being critical; I wasn’t happy about the goal we conceded but it happens.

“It wouldn’t have been a shock if we’d won that by six or seven. I thought we were quite rampant second half in our approach play, flooding the box and getting people in good areas.

“But the important bit was progressing in the cup and we want to make sure we remain in the top five in the league.

Attendance: 209

Free Press Man of the Match: Machaya – well deserved goal in the 54th minute as payback for his energy upfront. Chased everything.

* Bury Town suffered their first defeat in the league on Saturday, as they fell to a 2-1 loss at home to Tilbury.

* Meanwhile, in the Suffolk Women’s League, Bury Town Women suffered their first league defeat of their campaign, a 6-3 loss at home to Holland Ladies. They are next in the League Cup, away to Alresford Colne Rangers on Sunday (2pm).