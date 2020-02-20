Bury Town’s 2-1 defeat at home to league leaders Maldon & Tiptree in the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division on Tuesday had a ‘touch of realism’ about it, according to manager Ben Chenery.

After a goalless first half, which saw Maldon with the lionshare of possession and chances, a 70th-minute penalty for the home side – duly converted by specialist Cemal Ramadan for his 12th successful spot kick of the season – followed by a sending off left the side in third with a clear view of victory.

But the Jammers immediately stepped up a gear to demonstrate why they have only been defeated once – and drawn just once – this league campaign with two goals in the 75th and 78th minutes to sink Bury dreams of three points.

Cemal Ramadan scores the Bury Town penalty in the 2-1 home loss to league leaders Maldon & Tiptree in Isthmian League North Feb 2020. Picture: Neil Dady (29685980)

Chenery said: “There was a touch of realism about that. Maldon are a very good team, I’ve always said that. They are the benchmark in our league; they were good and, in spells, they were very good.

“In spells we were very good as well, but we just came up a bit short.

“They’re a team of seasoned players who are good, fit footballers and we probably just lacked two or three to get us over the line.”

Football - Bury Town v Maldon & Tiptree - Ollie Hughes takes the ball under pressure- Location - Ram Meadow - Picture - Neil Dady. (29562820)

Bury looked hungry from the off, with a Ramadan free kick on the edge of the area forcing a save in the first 10 minutes, but were frustrated by Maldon’s dominance of the ball.

Despite clattering the post twice and having a host of nailbiting chances – which saw Joe White clear the ball off the line while stand-in goalkeeper Ben Mayhew twice made key interventions to prevent certain goals – Maldon’s account stayed empty in the first half.

Bury’s defence continued to hang on against a Maldon onslaught in the second half, the visitors looking certain to score in the 51st minute with Charlee Hughes through on goal before the tenacity of Ipswich Town loanee Tommy Smith paid off as the young defender tracked back to make a key tackle.

Al-Amin Kazeem then volleyed wide moments later before Olly Hughes and Joe Carden, on for the hard working but tiring Cruise Nyadzayo, got the ball in the right areas.

Football - Bury Town v Maldon & Tiptree - Ross Crane first to the ball - Location - Ram Meadow - Picture - Neil Dady. (29562821)

It led to a great opportunity for Hughes, seemingly through in the box before being brought down by Lance Akins, to earn both a penalty and a sending off. Ramadan stepped up for the 70th-minute score.

Bury’s lead lasted less than five minutes, however, before Martyn Stokes equalised off his head and, just four minutes after that, Maldon went ahead from substitute Jorome Slew. Bury kept hunting for an equaliser but Maldon managed the final 10 minutes well.

Chenery added: “In big games you need as strong a team as possible but, having said that, we did cause our own problems.

Football - Bury Town v Maldon & Tiptree - Ollie Hughes fires in a second half shot on target- Location - Ram Meadow - Picture - Neil Dady. (29562822)

“We went ahead from a penalty and saw them have a player sent off but then kind of breathed a sigh of relief and let them step it up.

"We lost our way for 10 minutes really and it was poor defending on both counts – a free header and then losing possession of the ball and getting punished – so we were the maker of our own downfall really.

“It’s an opportunity missed in terms of missing out on three points in a one-off game of course; after going one-up it’s a bit naive defensively to not see it through but they know that.

Football - Bury Town v Maldon & Tiptree - Cemal Ramadan, Ollie Hughes & Joe Carden celebrate going into the lead - Location - Ram Meadow - Picture - Neil Dady. (29562823)

“With youth and the players we have, it’s natural to get a bit of naivety, and moments like this will help them to learn against a really experienced front line.

“There’s a lot of positives to take from it still, we denied them a lot of chances but when you have nine players injured it’s difficult to keep pulling rabbits out of the hat each week.

“It’s the same players playing, they’re tired and they’re still learning the game some of them, so all credit to them.

“They ran a very good team, who in my belief will be champions, very close and that’s something to be pleased with.”

Unfortunately, Bury have potentially lost another player to injury however, with Emmanuel Machaya forced off to undergo a concussion assessment after a clash of heads deep into added time.

Football - Bury Town v Maldon & Tiptree - Ollie Hughes stopped in his tracks - Location - Ram Meadow - Picture - Neil Dady. (29562824)

Chenery said: “We are really suffering with players missing in games like this one but I’m really trying not to make too much of it.

“It’s very easy and fanciful to look back at what you could have but you can’t do that, you have to look at what you have.

“And we can’t rush any people back; Ollie Fenn is close, it’s nice to have Joe Carden back, and hopefully Daniel Barden on Saturday, but everyone else will still be out.

“We’ll worry about our goalkeeper situation on Thursday, we’ll be fine, we’ll have a goalkeeper for sure.”

He continued: “We’re honest and that has gotten us this far, but you also need to be streetwise as a footballer, a bit of guile and understanding of the game.

Football - Bury Town v Maldon & Tiptree - Tommy Smith looking for a Bury Town Equalizer - Location - Ram Meadow - Picture - Neil Dady. (29562825)

“We’re a very young side at the moment and I have to be very mindful of that youthfulness and be sure not to dampen that.

“Because when you’re playing against a very fit side who have some really good footballers who have achieved at this level and even above, it’s going to be tough, whatever team you have out there.

“And I felt we dealt with it well at times, we imposed ourselves on them at times but we fell short.

“We would obviously have liked to be at full strength for a big game like this but that’s not how it was and we had to cope, I thought we coped well and being in the situation of being a goal up, you would hope you could hold on, and be a bit, I suppose, savvy for want of a better word, and we weren’t.

Football - Bury Town v Maldon & Tiptree - Emmanuel Machayas night was cut short with a head injury- Location - Ram Meadow - Picture - Neil Dady. (29562826)

“I was very mindful of these two fixtures, I thought Grays was a tricky one, I really did.

“Especially with the wind it was a real lottery and I was so pleased to win and it enabled us to play freely against Maldon.

“We got three (points) from the two which is not a bad haul – I would have loved four but three is a good return.”

Bury: Mayhew, Edwards, Smith, Hood, White, Gardner, Nyadzayo (Carden 60’), Maughn (Machaya 87’ (Foudil 99’)), Hughes, Ramadan, Crane

Attendance: 369

Free Press Player of the Match – Tommy Smith: Worked hard and was involved in most Bury attacks down the left while also doing the work to track back and block a sure-fire goal.

Read more Football