Jake Kerins is understood to be in talks with King's Lynn Town about a possible move after the Bury Town defender was subjected to a seven-day approach by the higher-league club.

The Bostik League North team have confirmed that they decided to waive the necessary seven-day wait – the time frame before a club are allowed to talk directly to a player – when Kerins expressed interest in talking to the club that play a step above in the non-league pyramid.

Board member Chris Ward told the Free Press on Thursday: "Ben (Chenery – Bury Town manager) will speak to him today to find out how his talks with King's Lynn have gone.

Jake Kerins scores for Bury

"Ben spoke to him (Kerins) when the approach came in and it was clear Jake wanted to see what they had to say.

"So we gave permission for them to speak early, rather than have to wait the seven days and have this drag on.

"But, as it stands, I don't know what Jake wants to do, only that he was interested in talking to King's Lynn."

He said Bury Town were keen to resolve the situation ‘one way or another’ ahead of this Saturday’s league visit from Canvey Island (3pm).

“It would be sad to see him go,” Ward said. “We wouldn’t want to lose him, but we also can’t compete, if he wants to go, he will.

Jake Kerins

“I think Ben brought him in with the hope of him staying longer-term but if a higher-league team come knocking, there’s not much we can do about it.

“That’s why we decided to waive the seven-day approach, Jake said he wanted to talk to them so we decided it would be best to let him talk to them earlier, and draw a line under it, one way or another.

“I would imagine something will happen before the weekend.

“But, if he does decide to move on, that would give Ben a chance to look at where he could strengthen his squad, as well as give some of the reserve players a chance to step up.”