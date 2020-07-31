Bury Town manager Ben Chenery is ‘very pleased’ his side will get the chance to add some silverware to mark their efforts in 2019/20 after Suffolk FA announced all outstanding adult competitions will be played to a conclusion.

The Blues had overcome Walsham-le-Willows just before the coronavirus outbreak sent football into lockdown to reach the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup semi-finals along with Lowestoft Town, Needham Market and Stowmarket Town.

They were drawn to play higher-league Lowestoft for a chance to play at Ipswich Town’s Portman Road in the showpiece final alongside either Needham or Stowmarket.

But while the final will no longer be ale to be staged at a professional club - with Ipswich due to start their new League One campaign on September 12 and a local neutral ground set to be used - Chenery is delighted it is still being played.

“I am very pleased the Suffolk Premier Cup will be played to a conclusion,” he said.

“We worked extremely hard as a football club last season to finish fifth in the league and reach the semi-final of the Suffolk Premier Cup at the time that the season was expunged.

“It’s pleasing that we now have the opportunity to reach a final and to try and win some silverware.”

Dates and venues are yet to be released but Suffolk FA chief executive Richard Neal said that playing at least the final in each competition in front of spectators is an important element to the experience for all concerned. Therefore, the finals will only be held once spectators are allowed into grounds.

But Suffolk FA’s release on Wednesday afternoon was met with a very much mixed reaction after previously suspended youth competitions – including at under-18s – were terminated with immediate effect, meaning no winners will be awarded for 2019/20.

Neal explained the decision, saying: “We wanted so desperately to conclude all county cup competitions, but during Cup Panel discussions it quickly became clear that the additional factors in concluding the youth competitions would make them too difficult to play.

“With most of the competitions having at least one semi-final remaining to play, with two still at the quarter-final stage, the proximity of the start of already-congested league seasons, school summer holidays, player eligibility and changing formats though age-groups made this toughest of decisions necessary.

“My heart goes out to those youth team players and coaching staff who had made it to the latter stages of each competition. I also wish to extend my sincere thanks to Crown Imperial for their partnership during the past three seasons.

“For adult competitions, we look forward to concluding these and starting the season with some excellent matches which have silverware at stake.”

Suffolk FA intend to run a full programme of adult and youth county cup competitions during the 2020/21 season, except the Youth Plate competitions which were introduced last season. The Plate competitions have been suspended for a season to ease the pressure on league season schedules.

