Olly Hughes is set to get his hands on two of the four Bury Town first-team player of the season trophies after the club announced the winners from the coronavirus-curtailed 2019/20 campaign.

The hard-working former Walsham-le-Willows and AFC Sudbury forward won the coveted Supporters' Player of the Season for the fifth consecutive season – having joined five years ago – following a move to emailed votes this year.

But the team's vice-captain, who also heads up the PE department at Mildenhall College Academy, was also named the Manager's Player of the Season.

Olly Hughes, pictured celebrating in the New Year's Day encounter at Histon, has won the Bury Town Supporters' Player of the Season award for the fifth straight season, as well as being named the Manager's Player of the SeasonPicture: Mark Westley

It came after a shortened campaign which saw him make 34 appearances scoring eight goals (according to FootballWebPages.co.uk*), despite requiring a double hernia operation. Only three players: Joe Hood (37) and Ross Crane and Cemal Ramadan (both 36) made more appearances for Ben Chenery's side.

His goals tally put him second in the club's charts, behind Ramadan (23) as Bury held their place in the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division play-off places, before the FA null and voided the season due to Covid-19 after suspending the campaign in mid-March.

The other awards saw defender Joe Hood named the prized Players' Player of the Season by his team-mates while exciting young midfielder Ross Crane, who recently sealed a move into the professional ranks with Ipswich Town, was named the Dave Longman Away Fans Player of the Season.

Joe Hood, pictured in action against Needham Market in a pre-season friendly, is the 2019/20 Bury Town Players' Player of the SeasonPicture: Neil Dady

The latter award is named in memory of regular away follower Dave Longman, who was based in Welwyn Garden City, and died in March 2018.

Bury boss Ben Chenery said of his award: "My Manager's Player of the Season was a tough choice this season as we have a whole squad of players that are great to work with and very professional. But this season I have selected Olly Hughes.

"It was well known that he was suffering from injury and required an operation, but he played the whole season, sometimes through the pain barrier and gave 100 per cent in every game.

"He set the standard for the other players to follow and for that reason, he is my Manager's Player of the Season for 2019/20."

The club have said all the award winners will receive a formal presentation of the trophies at a home pre-season friendly ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

* Bury Town's official website article records Hughes as making 42 appearances in 2019/20, scoring 19 goals.

Read more Football