Bury striker urges squad to pull together for final play-off push

Olly Hughes may be Bury Town’s top scorer so far this season, but the team player wouldn’t mind if he did not find the net again this term, so long as his side reach the Bostik League North play-offs.

The 31-year-old striker, who has been at Ram Meadow since 2015, has scored 11 goals – although he argues it should be 12 – from his 27 fixtures in all competitions this season, more than double any other player in the squad.

But, while the former Walsham-le-Willows, Leiston and AFC Sudbury striker has set himself a target of more than 20 goals, he is not putting pressure on achieving it.

Bury Town v Canvey Island. Canvery keeper, Harry Palme, saves on the line.. (6470299)

“If we hit the play-offs but I didn’t score again until the end of the season, I would be far more pleased than scoring another 10 goals,” he said.

“I’ve never really had that mindset, if I’m bearing down on goal and I’ve got a team-mate in a better position, then I’m not going to go for goal just to notch up my own tally.

“I think it’s at 12 now, but my goal last week wasn’t credited to me. I’ve also had a couple disallowed and so I think it should be a little higher than the official record.

“But, either way, they’re the sort of stats you target as a striker, so I’m not too disappointed with that so far.

“My first season here I scored more than 20 goals and if I can replicate that, then I’d be pleased – we’ve got16 games to go, so there’s a chance.

“But there are fewer teams in the league this season and that makes it much harder to achieve. And we’ve gone out of the cup competitions early, which makes it even more difficult, but I’m going to try.”

Bury currently lie nine points off a play-off spot after picking up just one point from a possible nine on offer.

“It’s difficult, our season could go either way now really, it’s on that knife-edge,” Hughes said. “We could go on a run, there’s always a team that seem to kick on at this stage and it feels like we’re on the point of being that.

“We’ve had probably half a dozen games, if not more this year, where we feel we’ve been by far the better team, but we’ve not had the luck.”

That was the case in their last outing, as the side almost suffered their third consecutive league defeat on Saturday despite spending the majority of the game dominant in both possession and territory terms.

Bury conceded a goal in the sixth minute at home to Canvey Island, but an equaliser in the last passage of play, off the head of central defender Kyran Clements salvaged a point.

Bury had chances, with Cemal Ramadan suffering a rare miss at a penalty while some felt a Hughes header early in the second half had crossed the line before being scrambled out.

Hughes said: “That last minute goal was so important to stopping the rot and preventing a third successive defeat, particularly at home.

“And that’s the real message, we need to stop going behind in games because it gives us an uphill battle. We have to stay in it for longer and be in a position where we’re not a goal or two away.”

Bury: Tibbles, White, Stafford, Fenn (c), Miller, Chambers-Shaw, Robinson (Machaya 83’), Hughes, Ramadan, Horne. Attendance: 311

Free Press Man of the Match: Ian Miller – with such a high defensive line, he made some critical moves as the last man to slow or disrupt the counter-attack.